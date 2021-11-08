Massacre of turkeys: Joaquin Phoenix and Billie Eilish ask Biden to transfer those rescued to a sanctuary

In view of Thanksgiving Day Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and other celebrities join the petition to ask President Joe Biden to guarantee a better life for the two turkeys who, as usual, will be “pardoned” (instead of ending up in the slaughterhouse)

On December 25 in the United States will be celebrated the Thanksgiving Day, one of the most important celebrations for the country. This traditional festival dates back to 1621, when the Pilgrim Fathers, landed in American territory (after leaving England in search of religious freedom), shared the fruits of the harvest with the Native Americans who had helped them to survive in the New World and taught them to raise an animal they did not know: the turkey.

This is how this animal became a symbol par excellence of Thanksgiving Day, holiday not usually shared by Native Americans and minorities (who launched Non-Thanksgiving Day as a form of protest).

Every year millions of turkeys are slaughtered to end up on the plate of American families who gather to celebrate together. And this year too, the tradition (established by President George HW Bush in 1989) of the “pardon” granted to two turkeys, who are saved from slaughter, will be repeated. It will be up to Joe Biden to pardon the two animals, but their fate is not rosy at all.

“These turkeys are often sent to farms, zoos and universities with poultry science programs, where they are likely not treated as individuals with unique personalities, emotions, needs and preferences,” said activists from the US organization. Farm Sanctuary, who have launched a petition (to which more than one and a half million people have already signed up) to ask President Biden to entrust the two turkeys saved from the cruel fate of slaughter to the sanctuary they manage, where they will be able to live a peaceful and safe existence .

The appeal was also joined by well-known faces from the world of entertainment and music, Joaquin Phoenix (vegan since he was a child), Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Ricky Gervais, Natasha Lyonne, Margaret Cho, Dave Bautista, Mena Suvari, Alan Cumming, Maggie Baird and Mayim Bialik.

The letter to Biden

These are the demands made by the activists, supported by Phoenix, Mara and others:

Dear President Biden, We hope this letter finds you and your loved ones in good health and in a good mood. We contact you today as the founders of the farm animal sanctuary in the nation and on behalf of our 1.6 million voters and compassionate people who have signed this petition. Since 1986, Farm Sanctuary has saved thousands of animals and we hope she will allow the birds to live at the Farm Sanctuary. Animals receive quality care from experienced care teams at our sanctuaries in California and New York and can live their lives in peace and safety. Modern turkeys have been genetically engineered to grow exceptionally fast and large and require specialized attention, which the birds pardoned by previous presidents have not received. As we approach the holiday season, which must be a time of gratitude and goodwill, we hope you can accept our offer to provide shelter and the best possible life for the rescued turkeys. Here they will have the opportunity to feel the grass under their feet, enjoy a solid social life and receive personalized care. We would be happy to open our doors to anyone in your administration or the poultry farmers themselves to see what a beautiful life these spared turkeys will live here at the Farm Sanctuary.

Source: Farm Sanctuary

