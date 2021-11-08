Massacre of women in Afghanistan: an activist killed

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Four corpses of women in a house in Mazar-i-Sharif, in the north ofAfghanistan: among them there is the mangled one of Frozan Safi, a well-known activist for women’s rights, in the front row in protests against the Taliban regime. The 29-year-old economics professor was shot dead. The face, riddled with bullets, is unrecognizable.

“We recognized her from her clothes. The bullets destroyed her face, ”said Sister Rita, a doctor. “There were bullet wounds all over the place, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs.” Her engagement ring and purse were not there. The tragic story is cloaked in yellow: for several hours in fact the media in Kabul relaunched the news of the discovery of 4 bodies, two women and two men, in a house. With the police reporting an episode linked to “private reasons”, even to a “feud”. But when Frozan’s body was recognized by family members in a city morgue, a different truth quickly emerged. “Four women were found dead in a house in Mazar-i-Sharif,” confirmed a spokesman for the Taliban, Qari Sayed Khosti, revealing that two suspects had been arrested. And stressing that the women would “be invited into the house by the suspects”.

The father then came to tear the veil: on 20 October «my daughter left the house with the travel documents after receiving a phone call, ”said Abdul Rahman Safi. The 29-year-old had told the family she was waiting for a visa to Germany and that she would be able to expatriate abroad, thanks to the help of a humanitarian organization. Frozan Safi, like many activists took to the streets against the rules imposed by the Taliban, he felt the burden of hunting dissidents also she wanted to “desperately leave the country to reunite with her fiancé, an activist who has already fled, ”says Sayed Azim Sadat of the Zainuddin Mohammad Babar Cultural Center. Several sources in Mazar-i-Sharif state that all four women were contacted for the same reason: to want to board a humanitarian evacuation flight. Later “they were taken from a car”, and finally found killed. The corpses of other women are still without identity.

Frozan – who according to the Guardian is the first activist for women killed since the return of the Taliban to power – “was well known in the city,” says the employee of an international organization still active in Kabul, under anonymity for security reasons. “Three weeks ago, I too received a series of strange phone calls. One person said he was in charge of taking care of my expatriation, ”reveals the source. “She knew everything about me, she wanted my documents and that I fill out more questionnaires, I got suspicious and blocked the number.” Other women, with courage, outline the obscure picture of what is happening in Afghanistan: “For weeks the Taliban have been hunting us down,” denounces an activist, also at the forefront of the banned demonstrations. “The police arrived in places that we had mentioned only in confidential chats, while some women infiltrated themselves as journalists, and instead collected information”. On other occasions, some activists have been contacted by the police on their way to a march. The Taliban “know that beating us in public creates great problems for them, so they use the only weapon they know to silence us: fear.”

