Massacre of women: three lured into a trap. Activist killed and disfigured by the Taliban

They killed her after they tricked her. A brutal, savage execution, shots fired in the face, which disfigured her and made her unrecognizable, if not for the clothes she was wearing. Thus died the activist and economics teacher Frozan Safi, 29, one of the first victims of the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Shortly before disappearing, he received a call from an anonymous number. A person who advised her to collect all the evidence of her work as a defender of women’s rights and to leave for a shelter. Frozan stuffed documents into a bag and left the house. Since then, there has been no further news from him until the body was found in the morgue. In all likelihood, she fell into a trap.

“We recognized her from her clothes. The bullets destroyed her face, ”said Sister Rita, a doctor. “There were gunshot wounds all over the place, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs.” Her engagement ring and purse were not there, Rita added. Frozan was the first women’s rights defender to be killed since the new Islamic Emirate was born. She had been missing for about two weeks, last October 20. The body was identified in a morgue in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Sayed Khosti, said three other women were found dead with Frozan and two suspects were arrested. The young women were allegedly “invited into the house by the suspects” The alleged culprits, Khosti specified, have confessed to having lured them into their home. He did not specify whether they also claimed to have murdered them, or provided a reason for the murders. According to Sayed Azim Sadat, director of the Zainuddin Mohammad Babar Cultural Center, Frozan was desperately trying to leave the country. She feared for her life under the Taliban regime and hoped to reach her boyfriend, who was also an activist but had already fled abroad.

These deaths underscore the widespread sense of fear in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where a wave of killings of people linked to the previous government has created an atmosphere of impunity. Since mid-August, women have held regular protests against the Taliban, and have demanded that their rights be restored. In Afghanistan, girls are banned from secondary school, the new government is all men and women have been excluded from most sports and professions.

The extremists have in fact carried out a very violent crackdown on dissent. They beat women with electric batons, arrested and tortured journalists following the women’s rights protests. Since the Taliban took Kabul on October 15, thousands of people have fled the country, partly in chaotic US and NATO-run evacuations. The images of the desperate escape at Kabul airport will go down in history. Hundreds of people have left Afghanistan by plane or by land, but those without a passport or visa are hopeless. But as the Algerian writer Yasmina Khadra writes in the introduction to his tragic and sublime novel The Swallows of Kabul: “Only those who do not renounce dreams can raise mountains and bring their demons to their knees.” Frozan must have thought so.