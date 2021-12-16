Massacred “for the paltry sum” of 5,000 francs

LUGANO – “The trustee Angelo Falconi was massacred by one of his debtors for the miserable sum of 5,000 francs”. Thus the public prosecutor Marisa Alfier begins her indictment as part of the trial for the crime in via Valdani on November 27, 2015. «What did he do that was terrible? Nothing – he adds – has only carried out his role as administrator, collecting the rent from the tenants ». These are Ignorato, who had been notified of the termination of the lease. They had six months to find a new home, “but they stopped paying”.

From today Pasquale Ignorato and his 29-year-old son find themselves before a Criminal Assize Court of Mendrisio, meeting in Lugano and chaired by judge Marco Villa, to answer for the murder charge. The evening before the bloody incident – remembers the prosecutor – the young man was near the access ramp to the underground garage where the trustee was later killed.

“He arrived on site at 5.41 pm, made some trips, made some phone calls and left thirty seconds after the trustee’s car exited the garage,” he explains, reiterating: “He was there for an inspection, to understand how to enter in the parking lot and at what time the victim was leaving. ‘ A version that the young man rejects.

The next day, on November 27, in the period between 18.33 and 18.53, the trustee was killed in that garage. The two defendants were in that garage and crossed paths with the victim “by chance”, according to them. And Pasquale would take the opportunity to talk to him about the lease.

But it is not true that it was “a chance encounter,” says Alfier. That evening the trustee found himself confronted with two men, one with a metal pipe, the other with a stabbing weapon (never found). “When someone shows up so armed, something bad, very bad will happen.”

The experts bent over the presence of the edged weapon, denied by both defendants. In fact, the victim reported injuries to his hands which – according to experts – could not be carried out with a bar, but with a blunt or cutting object.

The trial continues tomorrow, starting at 9.30. The prosecution will end its speech with the request for a sentence. And then defenders Marco Bertoli and Elio Brunetti will take the floor.