Massacres and mass graves in Burma. Slayed in 40

Beaten and maimed for hours before dying, and then thrown into mass graves: at least 40 Burmese civilians were killed by the army last July in at least four raids in a north-western district of the country, where the population’s armed resistance to the junta military is particularly active. Irrefutable audiovisual evidence was collected by a BBC investigation and published two weeks after the discovery of 11 other charred bodies in an area not far away.

Almost a year after the coup that overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, these massacres confirm that the army continues to bloodily suppress the democratic aspirations of the population. The massacres documented by the BBC took place in the municipality of Kani, a rural area in the district of Sagaing, where in particular between May and August the “People’s Defense Forces” emerged in opposition to the coup of 1 February took up arms against the ‘army. In the village of Yin, at least 14 men were killed after torture with stones and rifle butts that lasted for hours, while the women – previously separated from the military – wept in terror. In the nearby village of Zee Bin Dwin, mass graves were found with 12 mutilated bodies, including that of a minor and a disabled person. The BBC investigation collected testimonies from 11 survivors, crossing them with videos taken with mobile phones and verified by the human rights organization Myanmar Witness.

But although the facts date back to the summer, it is likely that other similar episodes also occurred in the following months in the vast Burmese countryside.