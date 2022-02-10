Massara: ‘Donnarumma? The last call a gesture of courtesy after she refuses. Maignan will grow again ‘| First page

Interviewed by Mediaset in the preparttia of the Coppa Italia match between Milan and Lazio, the sporting director of Milan, Frederic Massarathus anticipated the race

THE CUP – “This is a competition that we care a lot about, we know that it can be a difficult goal to reach because we have to face Lazio very strong and then in case there would be a difficult path. But we are ready and we are confident that we can do well: we really care “.

LAZETIC – “What player is Lazetic? He is a young boy with strong potential and we have a lot of faith in him. But we must be aware that he is a boy who has to adapt to a different league, so we must not raise our expectations too much for him. He has good qualities and we are convinced that he will be able to make his contribution but calmly. He is training but on the other hand he too came from a stop in his championship, so he has to find the best condition but there will be time and space for him too. ” .

MAIGNAN – “Are you satisfied with Maignan? He is a really strong goalkeeper, we are very happy with his adaptation, he managed to integrate immediately and very well in this championship. He immediately became a point of reference in the locker room, we are very happy with what he is doing and we are convinced that it still has room for growth “.

DONNARUMMA – “Amazed by Donnarumma’s words? Calling him seemed like a gesture of orthesia after his refusals to our proposals, we informed him that we would be forced to look for an alternative and it seemed correct before formalizing the purchase of a new goalkeeper inform him directly. It was simply a gesture that we thought was appreciated. Now we are very happy to have Maignan and we wish Gigio all the best, we wish him a bright career. ”