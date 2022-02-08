Massimi does not see a penalty on Vlahovic. And the Var is silent …

Juve-Verona 2-0. Referee: Maxima of Termoli, rating 5.5.
Massimi does not see a penalty on Dusan. And the VAR is silent …
The game of Massimi, one of the favorites of the new recruits of the Rocchi designator, is not entirely enough: a penalty is lost on Vlahovic (to shout “wolf, wolf” but there is a bad end), something is wrong both on the technician and on the disciplinary, especially in the first half, when the dispute is still in the balance and hot spirits. He improves in the second half, also because the game loses its tone. He closes it with 22 fouls (his average in 6 Serie A games was 28.50) and 2 yellow cards (4.83 per game until last night).
From rigor
In our opinion, Juventus misses a penalty in the 28th minute of the first half: in the Verona area, Günter sinks his left leg, never finds or touches the ball, ending up only opposing Vlahovic’s body. Not only that, but at the end of the gesture he touches his right foot with his right. Rocchi, in his battle against penalties, is ending up distorting the referees. And if the more prepared football players manage to keep a line, the others, poorer, end up not assigning even the normal penalties. A bit like when we looked at the statistics of the fouls: we whistled too much? Then our referees no longer whistled even the obvious things.
No penalty
Instead, it is a normal contact that leads to Vlahovic’s fall in the yellow-blue area after the contrast with Ceccherini, here Massimi does well to let him play.
Var: Duties 5.5
To understand why he did not enter the foul against Vlahovic.