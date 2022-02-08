Massimi does not see a penalty on Vlahovic. And the Var is silent …

Juve-Verona 2-0. Referee: Maxima of Termoli, rating 5.5.

Massimi does not see a penalty on Dusan. And the VAR is silent …

The game of Massimi, one of the favorites of the new recruits of the Rocchi designator, is not entirely enough: a penalty is lost on Vlahovic (to shout “wolf, wolf” but there is a bad end), something is wrong both on the technician and on the disciplinary, especially in the first half, when the dispute is still in the balance and hot spirits. He improves in the second half, also because the game loses its tone. He closes it with 22 fouls (his average in 6 Serie A games was 28.50) and 2 yellow cards (4.83 per game until last night).