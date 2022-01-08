Massimiliano Allegri disqualified, the Juve coach skips Roma

There will be no expected duel between the technicians Max Allegri And Josè Mourinho Sunday at the Olimpico for Roma-Juventus. The Livorno coach was in fact disqualified by the sports judge after the events that occurred in the final match against Naples. In fact, there have been protests from the coach of the Juve for the corner kick denied due to the final whistle of the referee, when according to Merry there were still a few seconds to spend.

Allegri disqualified, the reasons of the sports judge

These are the reasons of the sports judge, who decided this morning, about the stop for a shift imposed on Merryi, coach of the Juve. He was sanctioned for “having, at the end of the match, while leaving the playing facility, addressed in a loud voice seriously offensive expressions towards the referee; infringement also detected by the employee of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office “. No escape for Merry, in short, everyone has heard it.

Skip the Allegri – Mourinho dialectical duel

Everyone waited Roma-Juve to watch the dialectical duel from bench to bench between Merry And Mourinho, two technicians who have never loved each other, as the previous ones indicate when there was often a back and forth between the Portuguese and the Leghorn. To Merryin addition to disqualification, the sports judge also imposed a fine of 10 thousand euros. In his place, on the bench, the deputy will sit Marco Landucci, trusted advisor during games. There Juve comes from 1-1 at Allianz Stadium against Naples, the Rome from the 1-3 defeat at San Siro against Milan, in which he also finished the match in nine for the expulsions of Karsdorp And Mancini.

