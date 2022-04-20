Massimiliano Galli on Today: “Covid? Underestimated numbers” – exclusive

The infectious disease specialist returns to talk about the pandemic exclusively on Today at newsstands. Revealing (among other things) that he has the symptoms of Long Covid

Massimo Galli reveals exclusively to the weekly Today on newsstands to accuse the symptoms of Long Covid. And the former director of the infectious disease department of the Sacco Hospital in Milan also talks about where the pandemic is. With a conviction: «This normalization does not stand up».

“WE ANALYZE THE DATA” – «When I hear that everything is fine now, I say that it is not so. This normalization does not stand up, numbers in hand: if we analyze those of Johns Hopkins University, which compare ours to those of other European countries, we can only conclude that we count the cases in an approximate way, by default “. In an interview with the weekly Oggi on newsstands, Professor Massimo Galli, until a few months ago director of the infectious disease department of the Sacco Hospital in Milan, tries to warn against easy enthusiasm about the end of the pandemic.

“I HAVE NOT BEEN GOOD FOR FOUR MONTHS” – He, who contracted Covid on New Year’s Eve (“It wasn’t a walk but I hadn’t been trivaccinated I would have been much worse”), but even after the recovery he accused the symptoms of Long Covid: “I like it or not, I have to admit that I haven’t been well for four months. I find myself limp as a fig at 4pm. I behave as if I didn’t feel this tiredness, but it is there ». And, also referring to the book just written jointly with Lorella Bertoglio (Gallipedia, Vallecchi) he agrees to tell Oggi something about himself. For example, about his relationship with women: «Let’s say I’ve never been a saint, I’ve calmed down with age. I may have been a nerd doctor always at work, with a passion for history, but I would say joyfully I did my part … My weapon with women was not muscle exposure but chatter, I spread them with words ” .

“MY WIFE, THE COLUMN …” – He describes his wife Tiziana, known as La Colonnella, “mature love”, but tells of having cultivated unhappy ones: “I knew many stories could not have had any kind of future, but in which the rational component just could not have the better on the irrational one. My mother noticed it, because they were the only circumstances in which I lost my appetite. “

