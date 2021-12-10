Massimo Ferrero arrest, possible involvement of Sampdoria

There Sampdoria is trying to get away as much as possible from the chaos that is happening to her following the arrest and resignation of the now ex President Massimo Ferrero to prepare the most heartfelt Derby della Lanterna against the Genoa. Ferrero, in jail since Monday for fraudulent bankruptcy and other corporate crimes, which have so far been denied house arrest, sends from San Vittore a wish to the team, but some interceptions published by XIX century they shake the company, which now risks potential involvement in the operation.

Massimo Ferrero arrest, some interceptions involve Sampdoria

Specifically, it is an interception dating back to 1November 8, 2020. The conversation is between Gianluca Vidal, resigned board member of the Ligurian club and legal owner of the club through the trust Rosen And Andrea Diamanti, trusted manager of the group Ferrero. Always as reported by the XIX century, Vidal speaks of two payments of 125 thousand euros each which would concern two companies of Ferrero with a payment deadline of 2 December.

This is the answer of Vidal: “Now I understand why he is trying to take money from Sampdoria“. There could be serious trouble if the extraction of money from the company is confirmed. From the Samp for now optimism filters.

There FIGC closely follows the story, and it is now assumed that sporting justice will soon contact the ordinary one to understand if any infringements have been committed.

Massimo Ferrero arrest, Gianluca Vidal talks about the sale of Sampdoria

The shareholders’ meeting of December 23 is expected to appoint the new Board of Directors and chairman. Gianluca Vidal, who today as reported is the legal owner of the club, speaks from the pages of Gazzetta dello Sport about the future of the Sampdoria. Among the most frequently asked questions is the one on sales times:

“There are no certain times in this sense. As a rule, the modalities through which any negotiation takes place follow a codified procedure. First, the expression of interest. Therefore, the identification of the counterpart by the person in charge of the negotiation. In this case, the undersigned. Then, the verification of the origin of the funds: that is, that they are clean money. Then we discuss the value that is attributed to the object or company, determined gross of the debt. If the discussion can go on, the process of virtual due diligence starts ”, with the provision of the documentation. In this case, of theUC Sampdoria. From here to the so-called closing, an average of four or five months pass, certainly not thirty days “.

Vidal he also exposes himself on the possible purchasers of the club, among which, however, for now the consortium of Gianluca Vialli:

“Today we are interested in maintaining the business continuity of Samp. I can only confirm that there has been an acceleration in the sale of the club with the receipt of expressions of interest from several subjects, which I am quoting. We are at the preliminary checks. There is Vialli among these? No. Neither him nor Zanetton, neither Dinan, neither Knaster. A premise: at this time the environment must be as compact as possible. We will discuss the rest later. To date this issue has not been addressed. The names that came out seem to me more like journalistic suggestions. We have no agenda with any name “.

In the meantime Massimo Ferrero wishes Sampdoria from prison for the match against Genoa

As everyone knows, during the interrogation Massimo Ferrero availed himself of the right not to answer the questions of the investigators. The only request made by the former Sampdoria Patron was to call the team in view of the derby. Obviously denied, and therefore the former president’s message was delivered to the team through his lawyers:

“Come on guys, I trust you”, the message that Ferrero he wanted to dedicate to the team before the very important match against Genoa, scheduled for this evening at 20.45.

