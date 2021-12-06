Massimo Ferrero arrested, resigns as president of Sampdoria. Club not involved

Listen to the audio version of the article

The president of Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero, was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza as part of an investigation by the prosecutor of Paola for corporate crimes and bankruptcy. According to what is learned, the Ligurian team is not involved in the investigation. Ferrero was arrested this morning in a hotel in Milan and transferred to prison in San Vittore, while 5 other people (including his daughter Vanessa and nephew Giorgio) were ordered to house arrest.

Since this morning, searches are also underway in the Roman home of the Ligurian club patron. The arrest of the president of Sampdoria is linked to the bankruptcy of 4 companies in the hotel, tourism and cinema sector based in the province of Cosenza. The companies, from what has been learned, were declared bankrupt a few years ago. Ferrero’s lawyer, Giuseppina Tenga, has filed a petition with Paola’s prosecutor so that he can be transferred to Rome to allow him to witness the search and open a safe inside a house. “They are treating him worse than Totò Riina,” said the lawyer.

Amazement Sampdoria: “Unclear precautionary needs”

In the meantime, a note from the Ligurian club makes it known that Ferrero resigns as president of Sampdoria. “Massimo Ferrero, precisely in order to better protect the interests of the other activities in which he operates – we read -, and in particular also to isolate any speculative speculation of an incidence of a lot with respect to UC Sampdoria and the world of football, intends to formalize his resignation immediate from the corporate offices he has held up to now “.

“With great amazement – underlines Sampdoria – it was learned of today’s execution of a precautionary measure of custody in prison against Massimo Ferrero, requested by the Public Prosecutor of Paola for bankruptcy events relating to events of many years ago and with respect to which the same precautionary requirements are not clear and immediate “. The company adds that the events of the investigation “are completely independent” from the club and from Roman activities related to cinema. Ferrero’s lawyers put themselves “at the complete disposal of the investigators” to “clarify immediately” the position of their client.