Massimo Ferrero released from prison, the former president of Sampdoria goes to the house – Corriere.it

The former president of the company leaves prison and goes to house arrest Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero, who had been arrested for bankruptcy as part of an investigation by the prosecutor of Paola. Ferrero was released from the San Vittore prison in Milan in mid-afternoon on Thursday 23 December, after the formal procedures had been completed. “We express great satisfaction for the work carried out which will allow the president to spend Christmas at home “underlines the lawyer Luca Ponti, who defends Ferrero together with his colleague Pina Tenga.

Film producer and entrepreneur, as well as sports executive, Ferrero, 70, has risen to a certain notoriety also thanks to his television appearances. He was arrested on 6 December as part of an investigation for corporate crimes and bankruptcy.

At the center of the investigations conducted by Cosenza Finance Police, the bankruptcy of 4 companies in the hotel, tourism and cinema sector, all based in a municipality of Cosenza, declared bankrupt between 2017 and 2020. One constellation of Chinese boxes, according to the accusation, in which the only “dominus” would have been Ferraro. So much so that the investigating judge, in the pre-trial detention order, had talked about «An apical role which clearly emerges from the various investigative emergencies examined so far ”and which“ is not claimed by Ferrero himself, but is recognized by the various interlocutors and cores ”. Now the Catanzaro Review Court has assessed otherwise the precautionary requirements, mitigating them. Ferrero will thus be able to agree on the defensive strategy with his lawyers from his own Roman apartment.

