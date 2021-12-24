Massimo Ferrero, the former president of Sampdoria under house arrest: he left the prison of San Vittore

The former president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero is ai House arrest and will be able to spend the holidays in his home Roman. This was decided by the judges of the Review Court of Catanzaro, who accepted the request made by Luca Ponti And Pina Tenga, Ferrero’s lawyers, ending the pre-trial detention in the prison of San Vittore in Milan where he was imprisoned on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy.

Ferrero is released from the penitentiary on Thursday afternoon, after the formalities had been completed, and immediately set off for his Roman residence. However, he will not be able to have contacts with the outside world with the exception of his lawyers and cohabitants. During the hearing, held in Catanzaro, the prosecutors of the Public Prosecutor of Paola Maria Francesca Cerchiara And Rossana Esposito, had opposed the revocation of the prison but the judges decided otherwise.

The former president of Sampdoria was in San Vittore since December 6 last because he was involved in the investigation of 4 of his companies declared bankrupt. An investigation in which, among others, the daughter is also involved Vanessa, grandson George and ex-wife Laura Sini. At the center of the investigations conducted by the Cosenza Finance Police, the failure of 4 companies in the sector hotel, tourist And cinematic, all based in a municipality of Cosenza, declared bankrupt between 2017 and 2020. A constellation of Chinese boxes, according to the accusation, in which the only “dominus” was “Viperetta“. A system in which Ferrero would have been the absolute point of reference, according to the thesis of the prosecution.

So much so that the investigating judge, in the pre-trial detention order, had spoken of “a top role which clearly emerges from the various investigative emergencies examined so far ”and which“ is not claimed by Ferrero himself, but is recognized by the various interlocutors and cores ”.

An investigation that also brought to light i relationships anything but idyllic between Ferrero and la daughter Vanessa who, intercepted by the investigators, lets herself go to considerations on the parent such as “my father doesn’t mind, he’s out”.

To push the judge to accept the request for arrest made by the Prosecutor was the danger “Concrete and very serious of commission of crimes similar to those for which one proceeds “. “It appears high – the investigating judge had added – the danger that, when free to circulate in the territory, the suspects could operate illegally both directly and medically, also through mutual contacts and communications and / or with third parties “. Now the Catanzaro Review Court has assessed the precautionary needs differently, attenuating them. Ferrero will thus be able to agree on the defensive strategy with his lawyers from his Roman apartment.