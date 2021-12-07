Massimo Ferrero, the interception: “He’s trying to get the money from Sampdoria”. The daughter: “If you break the holding, everyone in jail”

“Now I understand why he’s trying to get the money of the Sampdoria “. The accountant’s sentence Gianluca Vidal goes far beyond the investigation of the Prosecutor of Paola and of Finance police who on Monday arrested the president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero, daughter Vanessa and the directors of the group companies that were based in Calabria and which went bankrupt from 2017 to 2021. However, not before being emptied for the benefit of other companies attributable to “Viperetta” and his family members.

In the records of the investigation there is a conversation of the November 18, 2020 which connects Ferrero’s financial games with the management of the Genoese football club. Vidal, in fact, speaks with Andrea Diamanti, factotum of Ferrero, manager and former member of the board of directors of Sampdoria, controlled at the time 99.96% by “Sport Spettacolo Holding Srl”. This is a company, incorporated in 2002 with share capital of 950 thousand euros, which has the “Trust Services srl”, whose director is Massimo Ferrero himself, while the share capital, of one thousand euros, is “entirely held by Gianluca Vidal”.

The accountant and the factotum discuss the sums that “will also go into silencing the bankruptcies Ellemme, Blue Cinematografica, Blue line And Mistral “. These are the four companies that ended up at the center of the investigation conducted by the Finance Police with the coordination of Paola’s prosecutor Pierpaolo Bruni. “There are one hundred twenty-five one and one hundred twenty-five the other”. Actually i 250 thousand euros it’s just the money that would have served to patch up the failures of Blue Cinematografica and Blu line. Then there were others 50 thousand euros for “Maestrale”. Vidal and Diamanti are not under investigation, but they talk and the yellow flames note: “The payment deadline that Massimo Ferrero has undertaken to make … expires on 2 December”. And here comes the reference to the football team.

It is Vidal who sums up: “Ahahha! oy now I understand why he’s trying to get the money from Sampdoria “. The issue of bankruptcies is a priority for the Ferreros and for the world that revolves around them. The accountant is well aware of this: “Attention – he says – it will not be one health walk… Just make them admit these agreed it will be a nightmare “. If on the one hand the Dorian society denies any direct involvement in the investigation, on the other the interceptions at least leave doubts about the presence of happy islands in the ‘Viperetta’ galaxy: “The problem that is a common pocket who is called Massimo Ferrero “. Even his daughter knows it well Vanessa, over to the House arrest. Continuous clashes with his father Massimo emerge from the papers. She herself talks about it in June with the accountant Vidal to whom she says: “But dad for what concerns the Sampdoria speech instead he doesn’t really think he could continue to keep it going forward”.

The expert accountant tries to put her feet back on the ground: “Don’t listen to me – he says – no listen, these are the dreams, Massimo goes on to dreams after which has an ass, and your father has a deadly ass I must say that he is a really lucky person and therefore maybe he will realize this too, then the theme is that the court he wanted the declaration that we are putting Sampdoria up for sale ”. The alternative, for Vidal, is that “he (Massimo Ferrero, ed) found someone who gives 33 million and puts them on the counter “. In this way “he would save Sampdoria so he could at least find someone to sell an important stake to, the 50 percent such a thing, maybe it could be one solution to keep goat and cabbage “. But if on the one hand Vanessa Ferrero distances herself from Sampdoria (“Even if it’s mine, I left it to her as a matter to my father”), on the other, the football club is always at the center of her speeches: “Even the team … – he says – the money from Sampdoria for me can go to fuck him “.

Last June Vanessa Ferrero spoke with Adriana Salviato, an employee of Cineplex Gestioni srl, company – unrelated to the investigation – administered by his sister Michela Ferrero. With her, Vanessa has an outburst about her relationship with her father: “I haven’t done a shit about what I’m paying! My father did everything … he lent me a couple of coins because it is a house that another father would have bought you already a hundred years ago without any problems … (…) If he is where he is … if he has arrived in Sampdoria … if he has become someone it is thanks to this piece of shit who signed everything “.

That the Ferreros may have tried to involve Sampdoria in their “financial wizards” also emerges in the interception on November 9, 2020 when Vanessa discusses with the lawyer Francesco Cocola and with a certain Simone. At the center of the conversation is an operation that “aims to secure the only one valuable assets of the group in order to facilitate the sale and safeguard it frompossible aggression by creditors “. The asset was precisely Sampdoria owned by “Sport Spettacolo Holding Srl” which would be merged into a Trust. Vanessa Ferrero’s interlocutor does not mince words on the goodness of the corporate project: “Sorry, – he says to the daughter of the ‘Viperetta’ – but in safety with respect to deb …, to creditors, And bankruptcy! It’s not that it has another name, eh! If the holding company breaks down, you all go to jail really, huh! “.