Massimo Ferrero, the president of Sampdoria, was arrested – Corriere.it

The president of Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero, state arrested by the Guardia di Finanza as part of an investigation by the prosecutor of Paola for corporate crimes and bankruptcy. According to what is learned, the Ligurian team not involved in the investigation. After the arrest, Ferrero has resigned from the position held in the Ligurian club. Ferrero was tracked down by the military while he was in a hotel in Milan and transferred to the prison in San Vittore. As part of the same investigation other 5 people have been ordered to house arrest. In particular, the following can be found under house arrest: Vanessa Ferrero, 48 years old, daughter of Massimo; Giorgio Ferrero, 41, nephew of the president; Giovanni Fanelli, 53, from Potenza; Aiello Del Gatto, from Torre Annunziata, 55 years old, residing in Acquappesa and another person whose name is not yet known. To these are added four other suspects, all residing in Rome and subjected to a search today. Searches were carried out in various regions, including Lombardy, Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Calabria. According to the lawyer of the Sampdoria patron, Giuseppina Tenga, the arrest would be linked to the bankruptcy of some companies based in Calabria. been taken like a Tot Riina, said the lawyer. This morning the president was in a hotel in Milan – explains the lawyer – but it was necessary for him to come to Rome, because at his house there is the Guardia di Finanza for the search, and only he in possession of the combination of the safe to be searched . I think it was clever and right that Ferrero witnessed the house search in Piazza di Spagna. Probably any other person would have allowed it, Massimo Ferrero would not.

The controls of the Yellow Flames are there focus on the office of an accountant from Cosenza where a Ferrero company put into liquidation was based. He accuses her of having hijacked funds belonging to this company to take them away from creditors. The failed companies – four in particular – operated in the tourism-hotel sector. In the order of the investigating judge of Paola serious accusations are also leveled against Ferrero’s daughter, Vanessa, who with repeated withdrawals from bank current accounts in the availability of Ellemme Group Srl, both in cash and by checks, distracted the amount of 740,520 euros to procure an unfair profit for others and harm creditors. That of the Calabrian judiciary not the only investigation which sees the Sampdoria patron involved. On January 8 of last year, as written here, the court of Padua had declared the bankruptcy of a company of the group, after having returned to the sender, with some harshness, the repayment plan signed by the daughter, and on 15 January one of the group’s most important holding companies, Eleven Finance, raised its arms asking for protection from creditors, asking for admission to the arrangement with creditors. A few days ago, then, the news had leaked that Ferrero was also investigated by prosecutor of Rome for money laundering and fraud: the investigation linked to the transfer of the player Obiang at West Ham for 6.5 million euros, money which, through a screen company, would have returned to Ferrero’s availability. For its part in recent days Ferrero he had repeated his willingness to sell Sampdoria. He had also made a price for the first time: 170 million, which must be removed for at least 80 of debts. Massimo Ferrero born in Rome 70 years ago and before joining the world of football (buying Sampdoria in 2014) had long worked in the world of cinema. It was indeed producer of numerous films with directors such as Tinto Brass, Ricky Tognazzi, Liliana Cavani.

Arrived on Monday afternoon the note of Sampdoria, who learned of what had happened with great amazement and who underlines how much the events are dated and in any case completely independent of both management and ownership of the UC Sampdoria Society as regards Ferrero’s Roman activities and related to the world of cinema, already the subject of proceedings before the Court of Rome. In any case, Ferrero intends to formalize the immediate resignation from the corporate offices of which he has held up to now, at the same time placing himself at the immediate and complete disposal of the investigators

