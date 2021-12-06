Sports

Massimo Ferrero was arrested for bankruptcy

Massimo Ferrero, film producer and president of Sampdoria, was arrested in Milan for bankruptcy and corporate crimes. The news was given by HANDLE, according to which the investigations do not involve Sampdoria, but other companies. Ferrero was arrested as part of an investigation by the prosecutor of Paola regarding the bankruptcy of four companies in the hotel, tourism and cinema sector based in the province of Cosenza, in Calabria. According to information obtained from HANDLE, the companies would have gone bankrupt a few years ago.

HANDLE writes that in addition to Ferrero, transferred by the Guardia di Finanza to the Milanese prison of San Vittore, his daughter Vanessa was also arrested and is under house arrest on charges of bankruptcy. According to the information available, the people arrested in addition to Ferrero are five, including two managers of the companies involved and his nephew, Giorgio.

Shortly after the news of his arrest, Sampdoria announced that Ferrero intends to resign as president of the company.

