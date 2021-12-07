Massimo Ferrero’s daughter intercepted on Sampdoria: They all magnate …

Massimo Ferrero, former patron of Sampdoria, has been arrested

The interceptions attached to the proceedings of the trial that led to the arrest of Massimo Ferrero appear. Sampdoria, although not involved in the investigation, is very present in the phone calls: “Now I understand why he is trying to take the money from Sampdoria!”.

The day after the arrest of Massimo Ferrero with allegations of corporate crime and fraudulent bankruptcy it is a day full of questions about the future for fans of the Sampdoria. In fact, if the 70-year-old producer from Testaccio has had the opportunity to think about his “cinema life” in the few square meters of the cell where he spent his first night as a recluse, Sampdoria Genoa is now wondering what will become of the Dorian club. Many are hoping it will move again Gianluca Vialli, months ago close to the purchase of the team together with the American investment fund York Capital which is headed by James Dinan, and which could now act in a personal capacity.

Others appeal to the old president Edoardo Garrone, asking him to put a hand on his conscience since it was he – by transferring the company to Ferrero – who triggered this bottomless drift. Then there is the name of Gabriele Volpi, who sold Spezia last February and is currently head of Pro Recco Pallanuoto. But also the Arabs could take advantage of the opportunity, with a fund based in Dubai. Yes, why Massimo Ferrero’s personal troubles could accelerate and favor the sale of Sampdoria. The Roman entrepreneur, in fact, is not only struggling with the legal events related to the Calabrian companies that led to his arrest, but also with the arrangement with creditors of its two companies Eleven Finance and Farvem.

The arrest of Ferrero could therefore also have repercussions on this other front, having Sampdoria inserted as a guarantee of the agreements and quickly bringing it to the sale. Because if it is true that the Sampdoria company is not involved in the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office of Paola, it is equally true that from the beginning Ferrero had ‘studied’ it as his lifeline in the perilous waters of his multiple and daring entrepreneurial activities. The true nature of Sampdoria as a treasure for his pockets, to be used when the water has reached the throat and the knots have been combed, was clearly highlighted by the creation a year ago of the Rosan trust, which merged the shares of the parent company of the Sampdoria club. A trust created with the aim of preventing “the experiment of judicial liability actions, including the waiver of all civil and criminal claims against Giorgio, Vanessa, Massimo, Michela Ferrero“about four failed companies: the very ones for which the 70-year-old producer was arrested.

Ferrero tried to use the sale of Sampdoria to save himself, but failed

The increasingly indissoluble intertwining between Sampdoria and Ferrero’s personal stories is clearly exposed by the wiretapping recorded in the Calabrian trial and reported by the Republic. “Now I understand why he is trying to take the money from Sampdoria!“, says November 18, 2020 Gianluca Vidal, Ferrero’s trusted accountant and member of the board of Sampdoria, speaking on the phone with Andrea Diamanti, manager of the entrepreneur. The topic of the interview is the settlement agreements – at the time on the civil level – that were reaching some of Ferrero’s bankrupt Calabrian companies. Diamanti names two, also present in yesterday’s precautionary custody order: “With the bankruptcy Blue Cinematografica and Blu Line we have already signed the agreement! There are 125 one and 125 the other! The payment deadline that Massimo Ferrero has undertaken to make expires on 2 December!“To which Vidal replies with that joke about Sampdoria considered a precious ‘piggy bank’.

The accountant is then also intercepted with Massimo Ferrero’s daughter, Vanessa, who ended up under house arrest yesterday, and the theme is always Sampdoria. “But dad for what concerns the Sampdoria speech instead he doesn’t think he could continue to keep it going forward“, the woman says hopefully. Vidal freezes her, the money will have to arrive from the Sampdoria club to save the whole hut:”No no listen to me, no listen, these here are the dreams, Massimo goes on to dreams after which he has an ass, and your father has a deadly ass I must say that he is a really lucky person and therefore maybe he will realize this too, then the The subject is that the Court wanted the declaration that we are putting Sampdoria up for sale“. Another scenario could be to sell only part of the club, continues Vidal:”Because otherwise … if he found someone who gives 33 million and puts them on the bench he would save Sampdoria so he could at least find someone to sell a significant stake to, 50 percent something like that, maybe it could be a solution to keep goat and cabbage“.

In Vanessa Ferrero’s conversations, Sampdoria is a very sensitive key, as can also be seen from another interview with a friend who asks him about the sale of the club: “Sampdoria … look, I left it to him as a matter to my father! And honestly if he sees it … even if it’s mine“. In another interception, the woman is released after having a fight with her father:”I’m the only daughter who never broke his dick. Now there are problems with the fucking team and they have all tycoons …“.

The image of a greedy and unscrupulous Ferrero emerges from the picture of the interceptions, with a fixed thought: money. It is always his accountant Vidal who makes a picture of it that is not exactly edifying: “So much shit has been done inside these companies that it’s really worrying… the right pocket is the same as the left… the problem that is a common pocket called Massimo Ferrero… why? because Massimo Ferrero is an exceptional commercial but also his own worst enemy … he says he is not greedy but in reality he always wants more … so when he tells you ‘no but … no but I want to take more than that’ … and I tell him Massimo but you failed! Every day he has to find a place to pierce and drop some money“Probably not what Sampdoria fans were hoping for, when on 12 June 2014 Ferrero bought the club free of charge from Edoardo Garrone.