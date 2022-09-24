Massive accident in Villa Clara (+ photos)

Local media report on a “spectacular” accident in the province of Villa Clara, in the center of Cuba.

As reported in its institutional account Telecubanacán, “around 5:45 am this Saturday, a leased bus that covered the Santa Clara-Habana section hit a private truck from the CCS Rubén Martínez Villena on the section of the Antón Díaz Central highway. ”.

According to the publication, “so far no deaths have been reported.”

The images show the effects suffered by both means of transport, as well as various sacks and agricultural products scattered on the ground.

“The stress, the tiredness, perhaps she couldn’t even sleep because of the blackouts,” commented one user.

“The blackouts have nothing to do with the accident, and if you were tired, don’t drive. Don’t take more chips out of everything to criticize, the only one responsible for the blackouts is the blockade that limits the arrival of parts and repair supplies to the country, ”answered another Internet user.

Just three days ago a traffic accident in Santiago de Cuba, specifically in the area known as El Piñón, Songo La Maya municipality, left more than 30 people injured.

Information released a few months ago pointed out that the average number of daily accidents in Cuba so far in 2022 was close to the figure of 30.

The Vehicle Registration Department of the PNR reported that 4,062 accidents were recorded in the first five months of 2022.

Also, according to statistics, the daily average in Cuba is 27 accidents, 2 deaths and 30 injuries. I know reported that every 14 accidents, there is a deceased.

In addition, the investigation revealed that the human factor has influenced 89% of the events. Among the main causes are: “not attending to the control of the vehicle, violating the right of way, speeding, technical malfunctions and ingestion of alcoholic beverages.”