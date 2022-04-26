Massive covid tests in Beijing cause panic scenes in supermarkets

The Chinese capital does tests its 21 million inhabitants. Mass screening began in the Chaoyang neighborhood, where residents queued endlessly to undergo a PCR test. Eleven more districts, practically the rest of the Pekingese, have joined the tests.

The screening in Chaoyang caused panic scenes in supermarkets. Residents filled entire carts with food and emptied shelves. The authorities tried to calm the population by ensuring that there were provisions to spare.

Pekingese feared a sudden closure like in Shanghai. They have been confined for a month and many residents have complained that there is no food or medicine.

Shanghai is ground zero for the biggest wave of Covid in China since the pandemic began more than two years ago. With a population of 26 million, the port city has been in a strict lockdown since March 28, which has forced some workers to sleep in its factories.

Covid spreads in China

In Beijing there are 33 new infections, still a far cry from Shanghai’s more than 16,000 new cases.

The municipal health official, Xu Hejian, has said that the spread of the virus in Beijing was “within the margin of control”. But the authorities want to prevent an outbreak out of control and have asked companies to allow teleworking, have closed numerous buildings with infected people and have suspended group tourism before the national holiday of May 1.

In addition, the authorities have asked residents of the capital to do not leave the city unless it is essential.

At the moment the measures in Beijing are timid. “I am surprised that the government has not imposed restrictive policies on Beijing as severely and quickly as other cities that have experienced similar outbreaks in recent weeks,” said Zhiwei Zhang, head of Pinpoint Asset Management.

In its zero covid policy, China has applied strict lockdowns, mass testing and tough travel restrictions to curb the virus.

But the authorities are facing more and more difficulties due to the impact of these protocols on the economy and the morale of companies, especially when these outbreaks occur in the most important cities of the country.