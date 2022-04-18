Massive espionage of pro-independence leaders and activists between 2017 and 2020 revealed

The telephone number of the current president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, and those of more than 60 Catalan and some Basque pro-independence politicians and activists have been the target of espionage in recent years through their mobile phones. The method used was mainly a cyber espionage software called Pegasus, created by the Israeli company NSO Group, according to a report by The Citizen Lab, based in Canada, which investigates the control of information and surveillance through the network, and collects in an extensive report the magazine The New Yorker.

According to the report titled CatalanGate, Extensive Mercenary Spyware Operation against Catalans Using Pegasus and Candirumore than sixty telephone numbers of Catalan -and Basque- politicians linked to the process they have been the object of an espionage attempt through the infection of the terminal with the malicious software Pegasus and Candiru, or they have been spied on. Citizen Lab estimates that it is the political objective with the largest contingent of victims detected so far.

Dozens of politicians such as Aragonès, Quim Torra, Artur Mas or Carles Puigdemont were subjected to espionage with a system only available to governments

It is not the first time that this method of espionage against pro-independence politicians has come to light. In July 2020 it was already known that several politicians from ERC, Junts and the CUP had been the object of espionage through their mobile phones using this spyware. The names of the then president of the Parliament, Roger Torrent; the now Vice President of the Government, Jordi Puigneró, and the former CUP deputy Anna Gabriel, but now it is known that the list of those affected was much longer and that it affected those involved in the cause of the process in the period in which it was prosecuted.

Citizen Lab suspects that central government officials are behind these illegal infiltrations, although Pedro Sánchez’s Executive has always denied having used this malicious software. In fact, the Pegasus program can only be purchased by governments and security forces and bodies to combat crime and terrorism.

Today, Interior sources assured that “neither the Ministry of the Interior, nor the National Police, nor the Civil Guard have ever had any relationship with the NSO company and, therefore, have never contracted any of its services” while recalling that “all the interventions of communications are made under judicial order and full respect to the legality”.

The NSO company, for its part, refuses to disclose who its clients are, but the company only sells this method of espionage to intelligence agencies and, therefore, to governments, never to individuals. In addition, several reports that appeared in 2020 confirm that the Israeli company had the Government of Spain as a client.





Among the more than sixty affected, either because their communications have been intervened or attempts have been made, are Aragonès, former presidents Artur Mas and Quim Torra, people close to the former president and now MEP Carles Puigdemont such as his wife Marcela Topor, MEP Toni Comín , the businessman Joan Matamala, head of his office Josep Lluís Alay, Josep Rius, or the lawyers Gonzalo Boye or Jaume Alonso Cuevillas.

Also among those affected are ERC lawyer Andreu Van den Eynde, and deputies or republican leaders such as Secretary General Marta Rovira, Minister Roger Torrent, Sergi Sabrià, Ernest Maragall, Meritxell Serret, Josep Maria Jové and Xavier Vendrell.

There are also politicians from Junts such as the president of the Parlament, Laura Borràs, the general secretary and former president of the Assembles Nacional Catalana, Jordi Sànchez. the president of the parliamentary group, Albert Batet, the deputy of the Congress Míriam Nogueras, the vice president of the formation, Elsa Artadi, or the former minister Meritxell Budó.

The environment of the independentist entities would also have been victims of these malicious software attacks. In addition to Sànchez, the current president of the ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, and the former vice president of Òmnium Marcel Mauri, as well as other members of these organizations, would be affected.

From the CUP also stand out the names of the deputy in Congress Albert Botran, the former parliamentarians Anna Gabriel and David Fernández and the current deputy Carles Riera. And from the PDEcat, David Bonvehí, Marc Solsona and Ferran Bel. Marta Pascal also appears on the list, as well as the former murder of Artur Mas David Madí.

Other significant names that appear are Diana Riba, wife of former minister Raül Romeva, the general secretary and deputy of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi and Jon Iñarritu, Jordi Solé, Josep Costa, Josep M. Ganyet, Meritxell Bonet, Oriol Sagrera, Xavier Vives or Jordi Baylina.





The independence movement has reacted with indignation to the news of The Citizen Lab’s report, to begin by denouncing practices that they consider undemocratic and calling several press appearances. Among them, the one that will bring together, at 1:00 p.m., the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, and that of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, in the European Parliament (Brussels). Joining them will be John-Scott Railton (Citizen Lab), David Kaye (former UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression), Elisenda Paluzie (ANC) and Xavier Antich (Òmnium Cultural). There they will ask for responsibilities and announce the measures they will take, “in a united way against this intolerable attack.”

In the afternoon, the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, and the Vice President, Jordi Puigneró, accompanied by the entire Government, will appear from the Palau de la Generalitat, so that the usual Tuesday press conference will not be held, after to the Executive Council.

Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont will appear jointly this Monday from Brussels

Precisely, after knowing these facts, Aragonès has spoken out on social networks to denounce that the “massive” espionage operation against the Catalan independence movement is an “unjustifiable shame”, since it represents an “extremely serious attack” on democracy and the fundamental rights and is “another example” of the “repression against a peaceful and civic movement”. The president demands transparency and “assumption of responsibilities” from the central government.

Among the phones spied on are also some collaborators of former President Puigdemont, such as his lawyer Gonzalo Boye, who, according to this report, is preparing a complaint on behalf of 19 people accusing the NSO company of breaking the law.

For his part, Puigdemont has also denounced on social networks that those spied on have been “victims of the State’s dirty war.” After pointing out that the report unveiled today is forceful and revealing, he has compared the situation with the historical Antiterrorist Liberation Groups (GAL): “We are facing a new GAL, digital version.”

The report indicates that in the case of Catalonia, where espionage would have been massive among independence activists, NSO technology has not been used exclusively. Another spyware, the Candiru program, would also have been used for the same purpose. In this case, one of those affected confirmed by Citizen Lab is Joan Matamala, brother of Puigdemont’s close collaborator, Josep Maria Matamala.

Amnesty International (AI) has asked the European institutions to thoroughly investigate the use of the Pegasus cyber espionage program and has urged the Spanish government to clarify whether it has been used to monitor politicians, activists and journalists.

pegasus

Attack on Gonzalo Boye

Between March and October 2020, Boye was attacked eighteen times with text messages disguised as updates from Twitter and news sites in an attempt to obtain information.

In July 2020 it was already known that several Catalan politicians, from ERC, Junts and CUP, had been the object of espionage through their mobile phones using this spyware. The information published by Guardian Y The country revealed that since the spring of 2019, when the trial of the process, this system was used to spy on leaders such as the former president of Parliament and now Minister of Business, Roger Torrent; the then Foreign Minister Ernest Maragall; the current Vice President of the Government, Jordi Puigneró; the former deputy of the CUP, Anna Gabriel, and Sergi Miquel, collaborator of Carles Puigdemont.

On October 22, 2020, the head of the investigating court number 32 in Barcelona opened proceedings to investigate the alleged espionage of these two pro-independence leaders, thus endorsing the opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office, although he opposed investigating the former director of the National Center for the time being. of Intelligence (CNI) Félix Sanz Roldán, against whom those affected filed suit.

The mobile of Andreu Van den Eynde, lawyer in the trial of the former vice president of the Generalitat and president of the ERC, Oriol Junqueras, was hacked in May 2020 with Pegasus. But it also infected the terminal of Oriol Sagrera, then Torrent’s chief of staff, who collaborated closely with Van den Eynde in the defense of those accused of ERC, even before the trial began.

The Government of Spain always denied its involvement in this espionage. Both the Ministry of the Interior and the security forces that depend on it (Police and Civil Guard) have always denied having access to this software, while the CNI ensures that it acts “with full submission to the legal system and with absolute respect for current legislation”.

Downing Street, also a target of espionage

The laboratory The Citizen Lab has published another report this Monday in which it indicates that Downing Street would also have been the target of espionage through the Pegasus system during the years 2020 and 2021, according to ‘The Guardian’. In the report, the company points to the United Arab Emirates as the alleged orchestrator.

“We have noted and notified the UK government of multiple suspected cases of Pegasus spyware infections within official UK networks,” The Citizen Lab said in a statement.

The information about the alleged espionage through mobile phones comes from Citizen Lab, a prestigious group of cybersecurity experts from the University of Toronto that is a pioneer in detecting the use of this malicious software and has been investigating phone tracking for a year. of dozens of independentistas.

With this system, undetectable by a commercial antivirus, it is possible to access the victim’s encrypted messages, access the internal memory of the mobile, hack encrypted conversations, steal passwords, download content from the cloud, remotely activate the microphone and take photos and videos with the terminal camera.

Another investigation published by Forbidden Stories, a non-profit journalistic organization based in Paris, in collaboration with Amnesty International’s Security Laboratory and seventeen news organizations, including the Washington Post, Guardian Y Le Monde—revealed in the past year apparent attempts around the world to use Pegasus against journalists, human rights activists, business executives and politicians.

Forbidden Stories said then that its investigation found evidence that Pegasus may have been used in attempts to compromise the phones of at least 180 journalists; eighty-five human rights activists; and many politicians, including President Emmanuel Macron.

In the face of this investigation, NSO and its attorneys said the journalists’ findings were based on “false claims,” ​​factual errors, and “unsubstantiated theories” about the significance of a leaked list of 50,000 phone numbers that prompted the investigation. The company maintains that it restricts its customers’ use of Pegasus for purposes such as fighting terrorism and fighting organized crime. The Israeli Defense Ministry oversees NSO exports.

One of Pegasus’s victims is Azerbaijani investigative journalist Hadija Ismayilova, who has broken big stories on money laundering and dubious banking, despite being targeted by President Ilham Aliyev’s authoritarian regime.