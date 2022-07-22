Entertainment

Massive leak of Dungeons and Dragons reveals the appearance of Regé Jean Pagé, Chris Pine or Michelle Rodriguez

Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

MADRID, 21 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

Beyond the shocking news that usually present so much Marvel What Warner in relation to their respective superhero cinematic universes, within San Diego Comic Conone of the projects that has most aroused the interest of the fandom in this new edition that is being held this week, is the new dungeons and dragons movie. And now, some new leaked images of this new installment of epic fantasy, titled, honor among thievesreveals what the entire cast will look like in it.

Although it officially opens its doors to the public on Thursday, media outlets like Screenrant were given early access last Wednesday night. During his visit, the website was able to peek at some of the panels before they open to the publicamong them, that of Severance, The House of the Dragon and, of course, that of Paramount’s new bet, Dungeons and Dragons.

It is thanks to this that the medium was able to share through its Twitter account some clips of the film’s protagonists, revealing what their respective roles will be in the film. Thus, in the promotional images of the film, it can be seen Chris Pine like an attractive bard with his inseparable lute, Michelle Rodriguez like an imposing warrior or the protagonist of the first season of the Bridgertons, Rege Jean Page as a kind of rogue or friendly little thief.

On the other hand, regarding the role of Hugh grantseems to proclaim himself a scholar, while on the more magical side they are Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis who seem to embody a powerful sorcerer and an exotic mystic.


Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieveswill be led by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein from a script michael giliowhich will hit the screens next March 3, 2023.

This is the third adaptation based on the popular board game created by Gary Gygax in 1974 to see the light after the huge fiasco that was the film starring Jeremy Irons in 2000. Film, which would later have a sequel in 2005 premiered directly on television and another one in 2012 that was launched on the domestic market.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James22 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, surprise honeymoon in Paris

25 seconds ago

Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and more star in the latest Miu Miu campaign

11 mins ago

Justin Bieber resumes his Justice tour

12 mins ago

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having an ultra romantic date!

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button