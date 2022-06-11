massive panic! The footballer escapes a new drama

Cristiano Ronaldo no longer presents himself, he is undeniably one of the greatest players in the world. Some would even say he’s the best. But success and fame do not deprive the stars of coping with the hard knocks of life. Indeed, even this player who could congratulate himself on scoring his two goals against Switzerland, with Portugal, on June 5, has had his share of dramas recently. On the one hand because his mother, Maria Dolores, almost fainted from the stands of the match. But on the other hand, he is also still mourning one of his children…Objeko takes stock with you of the terrible and recent trials in the life of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez go through the toughest of ordeals

Mourning a child is nonsense to the human spirit. Because the cycle of life wants parents to leave before their children. Thus, no parent should endure the pain that this may represent. However, these are tragedies that happen. And stars like Cristiano Ronaldo can suffer too. The proof this April 18th. Georgina gave birth to twins, a baby girl and a baby boy. But rather than celebrating this double birth, they had to manage to celebrate the birth of their little girl while mourning the departure of their little boy. On social networks, the parents came together to send a moving message to the public.

“It is with our greatest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. This is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expertise, care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for respect for our privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever. »could we read under the pen of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

The tributes then multiplied to the point that Cristiano Ronaldo still publicly addressed this extremely painful subject. He even went so far as to post an image of himself with his baby in his arms. A black and white photo in the caption of which he wrote ” love forever “. Some imagine that he is holding his little boy in his arms, others his little girl Esmeralda. And Objeko grant you, it is not specified. Finally, the player’s fans, in comments, have enough decency not to ask him the question.

The whole world therefore salutes the courage of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family. Indeed, they manage as much as they can to stay strong for the sake of their children. To celebrate life even if it can sometimes be cruel.

A new drama for the champion?

On social networks, although the couple calls for respect for their pain and mourning, they have not abandoned their fans. Indeed, they wanted to share a photo of their little girl born on April 18. They will also post photos of them as a family all together, happy to be able to meet again. In effect, Objeko do not hide from you that this will undoubtedly be a new reason for fans of Cristiano Ronaldo to look at the champion with admiration. It’s not uncommon for an athlete of his caliber to be a source of inspiration for his audience. With this tragedy befalling him, he proves that it is possible to continue to move forward despite everything.

But our readers will recognize it, difficult to know really what it occurs in the private life of the stars. Broken lives can hide behind smiles. So, although Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the road of matches, who knows if his heart is not yet in pieces. Of course, he will prefer to say that everything is fine so as not to worry his fans. But these deniers noted that he had not scored for five consecutive games. That’s why, when his luck returned, everyone could only jump for joy for him. Even his mother, Maria Dolores, who was watching the game from the stands, was thrilled. And she apparently almost fainted, overwhelmed with tears of joy. A fright therefore for Cristiano Ronaldo since the last discomfort that his mother had had led her to the hospital, in intensive care. It was a stroke.



