Master Chief actor in Halo series won’t be put off by negative reviews

The successful adaptation to the small screen of Halothe science fiction saga created by Bungie for Xbox, has a moment that has divided the fan community: in one of its episodes, the mythical Master Chief removes his characteristic helmet to reveal his face. Under the face we find the actor Pablo Schreiber, who has shared some interesting statements in an Instagram post in which he has expressed his reaction to criticism. Broadly speaking, Schreiber has commented that he does not intend to be discouraged by “fans of Halo that they already hated the series before seeing it” and that they will continue to work hard in future seasons.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported our series. Last week we were the second most broadcast entertainment program in the United States, behind the Oscar winner for best picture, CODA, and the most broadcast in Canada. With many more territories to come soon to Paramount+, the series of Halo is now officially a great success, and will soon be a worldwide phenomenon!” declared Schreiber. As a reminder, the service will not reach Spain until the end of this year.

Schreiber respects those who do not like the series

“To all the fans who have been waiting for this moment for so long and to the newcomers who have responded with such overwhelming support and love, i am honored and humbled to be of service to this amazing universe and lore… For all the ‘fans’ who are against the team, who hated the series before watching it and who don’t agree with what we’re doing, I respect your opinion and I love you too. Because the truth is that we love the same thing. And I will continue to work hard every day to make this series the best version of itself,” he concluded.