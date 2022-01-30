Master Chief comes to life in the official trailer of the series produced by Spielberg!

As promised by Paramount Plus on social networks in recent days, the first official Halo trailer, the TV series based on the legendary video game saga Xbox.

Developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane for Paramount’s streaming service and produced by 343 Industries, Showtime Networks, One Big Picture, Chapter Eleven and Amblin Television with Steven Spielberg among the executive producers, the series is set in the 26th century and chronicles the war between the United Nations Space Command and the Covenant, a theocratic-military alliance of several advanced alien races. As already clarified by 343, Halo will not be part of the same narrative universe as the Xbox video game saga.

Protagonists of the show Pablo Schreiber and Jen Taylor as Chief Petty Officer John-117 and Cortana: Taylor reprises her role in the video game series and completes a cast consisting of Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac and Bentley Calù.

Developed since 2015 but officially announced in 2018 after ending up in the so-called ‘development hell’, the first season of Halo will consist of ten episodes with filming that began in 2019 in Ontario, Canada; the reported budget stands at around $ 40 million, with post-production of the first five episodes of the series being carried out during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release date is set for March 24th: what are your expectations after this first trailer? Tell us in the comment section.