Master Chief takes off his helmet in the Halo series to show his human side

The first episode of Halo: The Seriesthe television series based on the saga of shooters science fiction from Bungie and 343 Industries, has raised controversy among viewers where it is available (in Spain we will have to wait until the end of the year). The Master Chief takes off his helmet, which has led to criticism from some fans. From 343 Industries they defend that this event is not an “unveiling” to surprise with the face under the armor, but a “statement of intent” and a sample of the human side of the Spartan, a pillar of the plot that tell the series.

Alex Wakeford, community writer in 343i, defends in a lengthy official blog post (via Eurogamer) that while videogames have usually been a “space for the projection of the player”, the Expanded universe works, like the books, have focused on the person of the Master Chief; in fact, in Halo: The Fall of Reach He also removes his helmet.

“This was an interesting creative decision for the television series of Haloas we look at the legacy of the saga Halo and see different ideas on all sides as to whether this is something that should be done”Wakeford writes. “A moment like this not a plot twistnot even an explicit ‘disclosure’ of his appearance, but a way to tell your story. It had to be an accomplished and meaningful moment. That is also part of the reason plisten to the one that happens in the first episode: it’s not a twist, it’s a statement of intent“.

The 343 Industries representative continues: “This exciting moment lays the groundwork for a new history of Halo that will be told throughout the next eight episodes about the identity and self discovery; about systems and morals, and who you are loyal to (be it to yourself, to your past, to your peers, to your beliefs); and about what (in the circumstances of the timeline Silver) really means to be human.”

343i already warned that we will see the face of the Master Chief

Kiki Wolfkill, executive producer of the series and responsible for the transmedia strategy of 343 Industries, already warned in February that we would see the face of the Master Chief: “I think we set out to tell the story of a character and a personal history. And once we really got into what that story was, it became clear that you really needed to see the person in armor and under the helmet“.

The first episode premiered on March 24, and already represents the greatest success of the Paramount+ platform, which will arrive in Spain at the end of the year integrated into the SkyShowtime platform. In the cast of the series are paul schreiber (Orange is the New Black, TheWire), who plays the Master Chief; Danny Sapani (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Penny Dreadful) and Natascha McElhone (Californication, designated successor). The series is created and directed by Steven Kane (The Closer) and Kyle Killen (Mind Games), with the direction of Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders)Jonathan Liebesman (invasion of earth), Roel Rein (Washington) and Jessica Lowrey (heels).