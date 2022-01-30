Master Chief teases the arrival of the new Halo • Universal Movies trailer tonight

Tonight, as anticipated in recent days, Paramount + will release a new trailer from Halo, the awaited TV series based on the video game saga of the same name.

Hosting the new short glimpse of tonight’s trailer was, of course, the legendary Master Chief, protagonist of the series interpreted for the occasion by Pablo Schreiber (American Gods). Also in the short video (disseminated via social media) you can also hear the voice of Cortana, the AI ​​voiced by Jen Taylor. Find the video at the bottom of the page, as the full trailer will be released tonight, in an AFC Championship Game match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

HALO

PRODUCTIONIn development since 2014, the Halo TV series will be co-produced by Showtime, with Microsoft / 343Industries and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. In the script booth, and in the role of showrunner, there will be Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. The direction was entrusted to Otto Bathurst. CAST: Pablo Schreiber is Master Chief. Natascha McElhone will be Dr. Catherine, brilliant creator of the super-soldiers, and of Cortana, the most advanced AI in history (voiced by Jen Taylor). Bokeem Woodbine will play Soren-066, a soldier who will come into conflict with his old friend the Master Chief. Shabana Azmi will play Admiral Margaret Parangosky. Bentley Kalu will be Spartan Vannack-134, an enhanced super soldier who assists Master Chief. Natasha Culza will be Spartan Riz-028, described as “a war machine”. Kate Kennedy will eventually be Spartan Kai-125, another super soldier. Yerin Ha will play a new character named Quan Ah. DISTRIBUTION: Early 2022 on Paramount +.

PLOT: The series will focus on the famous Halo videogame saga. It will focus on an epic conflict, set in the 26th century, between humanity and an alien race known as the Covenant.