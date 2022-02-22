Master of Horror John Carpenter Hopes to Make a Sequel to The Thing

John Carpenter wants to make a sequel to the thing.

The horror legend has revealed that he would like to make a sequel to the 1982 film, which tells the story of a group of American researchers in Antarctica who are assimilated by an alien parasite.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carpenter said, “I’d like to do a sequel to the thing, or a continuation, something like that. But I do not know. Watch? There are many things in this world that I don’t know.

the thing it is a new version of 1951 The thing from another worlddirected by Howard Hawks and

Christian Nyby. Carpenter’s version finished a prequel, the one from 2011 the thingstarring Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Carpenter co-created the slasher franchise Hallowe’en with Debra Hill and is delighted with the enduring popularity of the series; halloween kills opened last year, with the last end halloween scheduled to fall this October.

The 74-year-old director, who directed the original 1978 film Hallowe’en film, said, “I feel fabulous about it. It’s also great when I look up from my position on the couch and a check arrives in the mail. I feel extremely happy.”

Carpenter also claims that there can never be too much blood in a horror movie, citing the recent halloween kills as an example of a brutal film that was well received by the public.

He said, “Anything goes. To each his own”. halloween kills, the second installment of this modern trilogy, was extremely bloody. But it was missing with the public. They loved him. Go figure.”

Carpenter has composed the scores for the recent Hallowe’en movies and described above halloween kills like the ultimate slasher movie.

He said, “It’s the ultimate slasher. I mean, there is nothing more than this. Wow! Man”.

Carpenter will next handle the score for Blumhouse’s update of Stephen King’s. fire starter.

fire starter opens in theaters in Singapore on May 12.— BANG SHOWBIZ

