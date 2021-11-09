Mastercard goes all-in on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency services

In the transition path initiated by MasterCard, which will lead the credit card giant to stop swiping its cards by 2024, also includes the move announced today, which extends its hand to the world of cryptocurrencies. The debut of dedicated services is expected, thanks to the partnership signed with Bakkt Holdings.

Mastercard also embraces crypto

The group announces that active partners within its network will be able to offer customers the possibility of buy, sell and manage virtual currencies such as Bitcoin (or other digital assets) through digital wallets. There is also the possibility of rewarding them with loyalty programs no longer through traditional loyalty points, but directly in crypto.

It therefore followed the intention expressed at the beginning of the year, when Mastercard confirmed its willingness to expand its range of action towards the opportunities offered by the applications of the decentralized finance. It also does so aware of the global interest reserved for cryptocurrencies (the trading business has literally exploded), certified among other things in the New Payments Index published in May by the company.

Meanwhile, the competition certainly has no intention of standing by: the competitor Visa already announced the collaboration with the startup last year BlockFi, with very similar purposes.