MasterCard launches crypto cards and Bitcoin beats PayPal on transactions

Important news from the international payment circuit MasterCard. The company has recently launched crypto cards for customers in the Asia-Pacific area. They will be able to use them to make on- and off-line payments thanks to the direct and immediate conversion of “cryptocurrencies” into local fiat currencies. Although no names have been mentioned, the possibility would concern Bitcoin and Ethereum no doubt.

To this end, MasterCard has announced collaboration with three local crypto service providers, namely Amber Group and Bitkup for Thailand and CoinJar for Australia. Therefore, Asia-Pacific customers will be the first to be able to use a service that will sooner or later also be extended by us in Europe. The company has evidently acknowledged the growing role that “cryptocurrencies” such as Bitcoin are playing in our lives.

Bitcoin already surpasses PayPal and threatens MasterCard

And it is likely that MasterCard will want to embrace innovation so as not to risk being overwhelmed. The numbers of Blockdata would speak clearly: in 2021, the transactions carried out with Bitcoin exceeded by 62% in value those of PayPal. The former totaled $ 489 billion per quarter, the latter $ 302 billion. Of course, we are still a long way from the 1,800 billion of MasterCard or 3,200 billion of Visa. However, the very strong growth trend threatens the primacy of the two main payment circuits in the world.

Moreover, the same Blockdata distinguishes Bitcoin from MasterCard and Visa, defining the first “savings technology” and the second “spending technologies”. In fact, it too recognizes that the world’s most popular “cryptocurrency” is an asset purchased as a store of value rather than as a currency for making payments.

For Crypto Smart Bitcoin is the native currency of the internet

In Italy, Crypto Smart (www.cryptosmart.it) continues the idea that Bitcoin is a strategic asset to defend savings from the monetary policies of central banks in the last decade, which have caused rising rates of inflation.

We asked one of its founders, Alessandro Ronchi, for a comment on the new service offered by MasterCard. This was the answer:

The launch of the new crypto credit cards is the demonstration that an ecosystem is starting to be created and therefore a use of crypto as a payment currency; crypto not only represent a modern defense to maintain the purchasing power of one’s savings against currency devaluation, but above all as digital currency, of which Bitcoin originates as the native currency of the internet.

The above data would confirm this opinion. In just 12 years of life, Bitcoin has managed to surpass PayPal in terms of the value of the transactions carried out. And this, despite the fact that most of its holders do not have the “cryptocurrency” in their portfolios with the intention of using it to pay for the purchase of goods and services, but to resell it at higher prices in the future. As Ronchi states, it would be proof that it is a native currency of the internet, that is, it is inherent in the diffusion of technologies.