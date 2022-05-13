Mastercard unveils its new advertisement with a current Lionel Messi and the child he was in the year 2000 (“What’s Priceless to you”)

A few weeks before the 2022 Champions League final, of which it is a sponsor, Mastercard is unveiling its new advertising campaign featuring its ambassador Lionel Messi.

Around its famous “Priceless” signature, Mastercard has made a video that features today’s Lionel Messi alongside the child he was in the year 2000 when he left Argentina to join Spain and pursue, at 13, his dream of playing football.

“It has never been more important to hold on and reprioritize your life to focus on the things that matter most” – Lionel Messi

“My dream has always been, since I was little, to become a professional football player. I never imagined that I would end up coming to Barcelona when I was 13. But the truth is, when I came I was young, so it wasn’t easy. I had to leave everything behind me. I had to leave my life in Argentina, my friends, my family. I had to overcome my doubts and fears to get to where I am today, and honestly, I’ve done a lot more than I could have imagined when I was a kid. It was my passion and my love for the sport that kept me going” explains Lionel Messi. “It’s a classic message, and I think we all need to hear it and remember it: even as life changes, and so does the world around us, we need to hold on to our passions and the things that matter most to us. It is these passions that can propel you and carry you through any ordeal. We’ve all been through a lot over the past few years, and it’s never been more important to hold on and reprioritize your life to focus on the things that matter most. I hope many will be able to see the little child inside them, and that this will inspire them to pursue their dreams, too. »

“I wish I had the opportunity to talk to my younger self to give him confidence”

Thanks to technology, the Mastercard commercial managed to reproduce a rather similar 13-year-old Lionel Messi. “When I showed the film to my family and friends, they couldn’t believe the resemblance! I got goosebumps watching myself interact with my younger self. It is always a pleasure to interact with children. And it’s remarkable how we’ve used technology to reflect my younger self. I wish I had the opportunity to speak to my younger self to give him confidence, to let him know that his work and sacrifices will pay off, and to tell him that he is still playing the sport he loves” adds Leo Messi.