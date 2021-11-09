Mastercard will allow Bitcoin payments in Asia

MasterCard has announced a partnership that will make it possible payments in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies with physical or digital cards in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mastercard brings Bitcoin payments to the Asia Pacific region

The same company reports it with an official statement in which he reveals a new collaboration with three major crypto service providers in the APAC area: Amber, Bitkub and CoinJar.

Thanks to this collaboration they will be launched cryptocurrency-powered Mastercard payment cards.

So shortly, consumers and businesses in the Asia-Pacific region will be able to apply for Mastercard credit, debit or prepaid cards that will allow them to instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies spendable anywhere in the world.

There are already similar services on the market, but this time the initiative is from Mastercard itself, and not from some crypto partner that releases cards on the Mastercard circuit. Therefore, if, in the end, for the end user the service could be similar to that of current crypto cards, what makes the difference in this case is the direct involvement of Mastercard.

Mastercard’s crypto partner platforms

Amber Group is a Hong Kong company, Bitkub is from Thailand and CoinJar of Australia, and already offer cryptocurrency buying and trading services in their respective home markets.

These are the first Asia-Pacific-based crypto platforms to join Mastercard’s Crypto Card program.

Amber Group operates across three continents, and has raised $ 128 million in funding from investors such as Tiger Global Management, DCM Ventures, Paradigm, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital and Fenbushi Capital.

Bitkub Capital Group Holdings is the startup with the largest investment in the history of Thai startups, and is made up of four main business units offering digital asset trading, consulting, development on blockchain technologies and training.

CoinJar operates in Australia and the UK, with a mission to make it easy for users to use and invest in cryptocurrencies.

The Mastercard press release also reports that the announcement comes “at a time when interest in cryptocurrencies is at an all-time high throughout the Asia-Pacific region”, so much so that according to the latest Mastercard New Payments Index, 45% of respondents in APAC states that probably will consider using cryptocurrencies in the next year.

Crypto Card, Mastercard expands its services into cryptocurrencies

The program Mastercard Crypto Card supports fintech companies in order to help them reduce entry barriers to the crypto world, simplifying the onboarding process.

Executive Vice President, Digital & Emerging Partnerships and New Payment Flows for Asia Pacific at Mastercard, Rama Sridhar, said: