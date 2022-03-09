Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Indian Wells: The results of the Italian players involved in the qualifiers. All the blues in which. Errani and Bronzetti out in the decisive round. The 4 blues out in the first round

Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998
In the Masters 1000 on Californian hardcourt out in the first round of which Sniper eliminated by the Ukrainian Marchenko, I knew defeated in two sets by the Kazakh Kukushkin, Caruso collects only four games with the Australian Vukic while Fabbiano yields to the other Australian Kokkinakis, seventh seeded of the “which”.
In the decisive round of qualifiers Lucia Bronzettitwelfth seeded of the “which” was overtaken by the Hungarian Dalfi (# 14): Sara Errani beaten by the British Boulter with a double 63.
Masters 1000 Indian Wells | Hard | $ 8584055 – 1st Round Which
STADIUM 4 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
1st INC. Mikhail Kukushkin vs [16] Andreas Seppi
ATP Indian Wells
6
6
2
4
Winner: Kukushkin
Service
Development
Set 2
A. I knew
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. I knew
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. I knew
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. I knew
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. I knew
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
A. I knew
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
A. I knew
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. I knew
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. I knew
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2nd INC. [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Thomas Fabbiano
ATP Indian Wells
6
6
3
4
Winner: Kokkinakis
Service
Development
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 4-3
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 1
T. Fabbiano
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
5-3 → 6-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
0-1 → 1-1
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
STADIUM 7 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
2nd INC. Salvatore Caruso vs [18] Aleksandar Vukic
ATP Indian Wells
2
2
6
6
Winner: Vukic
Service
Development
Set 2
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
S. Caruso
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
S. Caruso
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
A. Vukic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
S. Caruso
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Vukic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
S. Caruso
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
A. Vukic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Caruso
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3rd INC. [5] Marco Cecchinato vs Illya Marchenko
ATP Indian Wells
1
2
6
6
Winner: Marchenko
Service
Development
Set 2
M. Cecchinato
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
I. Marchenko
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
I. Marchenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
M. Cecchinato
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
1-5 → 1-6
I. Marchenko
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
M. Cecchinato
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
M. Cecchinato
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
0-2 → 0-3
I. Marchenko
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Cecchinato
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
WTA 1000 Indian Wells | Hard | $ 8584055 – TD Which
STADIUM 6 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
3rd INC. Katie Boulter vs Sara Errani
WTA WTA Indian Wells
6
6
3
3
Winner: K. Boulter
Service
Development
Set 2
Sara Errani
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Sara Errani
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Sara Errani
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
Katie Boulter
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
Sara Errani
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Service
Development
Set 1
Sara Errani
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Katie Boulter
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
Sara Errani
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Katie Boulter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
Sara Errani
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Katie Boulter
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Sara Errani
0-15
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
STADIUM 8 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
2nd INC. [12] Lucia Bronzetti vs [14] Dalma Galfi
WTA WTA Indian Wells
2
6
6
7
Winner: D. Galfi
Service
Development
Set 2
Tie-break
0-0 *
0 * -0
0-0 *
0 * -1
0-1 *
0 * -1
0 * -2
1-2 *
2-2 *
3 * -2
3-2 *
3 * -3
3-4 *
3 * -4
3-5 *
3 * -6
4 * -6
5-6 *
5 * -6
6-6 → 6-7
Lucia Bronzetti
5-6 → 6-6
Lucia Bronzetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
Dalma Galfi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
Lucia Bronzetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Dalma Galfi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
Lucia Bronzetti
2-3 → 3-3
Lucia Bronzetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Dalma Galfi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Lucia Bronzetti
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Dalma Galfi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Service
Development
Set 1
Lucia Bronzetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-5 → 2-6
Dalma Galfi
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
df
2-4 → 2-5
Lucia Bronzetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Lucia Bronzetti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Dalma Galfi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Lucia Bronzetti
1-0 → 1-1
Dalma Galfi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0