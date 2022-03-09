Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Indian Wells: The results of the Italian players involved in the qualifiers. All the blues in which. Errani and Bronzetti out in the decisive round. The 4 blues out in the first round

Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998

In the Masters 1000 on Californian hardcourt out in the first round of which Sniper eliminated by the Ukrainian Marchenko, I knew defeated in two sets by the Kazakh Kukushkin, Caruso collects only four games with the Australian Vukic while Fabbiano yields to the other Australian Kokkinakis, seventh seeded of the “which”.

In the decisive round of qualifiers Lucia Bronzettitwelfth seeded of the “which” was overtaken by the Hungarian Dalfi (# 14): Sara Errani beaten by the British Boulter with a double 63.

Masters 1000 Indian Wells | Hard | $ 8584055 – 1st Round Which

STADIUM 4 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)

1st INC. Mikhail Kukushkin vs [16] Andreas Seppi

ATP Indian Wells Mikhail Kukushkin Mikhail Kukushkin 6 6 Andreas Seppi [16] Andreas Seppi [16] 2 4 Winner: Kukushkin Service Development Set 2 A. I knew 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 A. I knew 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. I knew 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 A. I knew 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 A. I knew 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 A. I knew 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 M. Kukushkin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 A. I knew 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. I knew 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 M. Kukushkin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. I knew 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

2nd INC. [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Thomas Fabbiano

ATP Indian Wells Thanasi Kokkinakis [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis [7] 6 6 Thomas Fabbiano Thomas Fabbiano 3 4 Winner: Kokkinakis Service Development Set 2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-4 → 6-4 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace ace 3-3 → 4-3 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 2-1 → 2-2 T. Fabbiano 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 T. Kokkinakis 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Service Development Set 1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 5-3 → 6-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 ace 3-1 → 3-2 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Fabbiano 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Kokkinakis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-1 → 1-1 T. Fabbiano 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

STADIUM 7 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)

2nd INC. Salvatore Caruso vs [18] Aleksandar Vukic

ATP Indian Wells Salvatore Caruso Salvatore Caruso 2 2 Aleksandar Vukic [18] Aleksandar Vukic [18] 6 6 Winner: Vukic Service Development Set 2 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 A. Vukic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 1-4 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 A. Vukic 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 0-2 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 A. Vukic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Vukic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Vukic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-1 → 2-1 A. Vukic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1

3rd INC. [5] Marco Cecchinato vs Illya Marchenko

ATP Indian Wells Marco Cecchinato [5] Marco Cecchinato [5] 1 2 Illya Marchenko Illya Marchenko 6 6 Winner: Marchenko Service Development Set 2 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 I. Marchenko 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 I. Marchenko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 M. Cecchinato 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 15-40 1-5 → 1-6 I. Marchenko 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 1-5 M. Cecchinato 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 1-4 M. Cecchinato 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df df 0-2 → 0-3 I. Marchenko 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. Cecchinato 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

WTA 1000 Indian Wells | Hard | $ 8584055 – TD Which

STADIUM 6 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)

3rd INC. Katie Boulter vs Sara Errani

WTA WTA Indian Wells Katie Boulter Katie Boulter 6 6 Sara Errani Sara Errani 3 3 Winner: K. Boulter Service Development Set 2 Sara Errani 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 Sara Errani 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 Sara Errani 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 1-2 Katie Boulter 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 Sara Errani 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Service Development Set 1 Sara Errani 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 Katie Boulter 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 3-3 → 4-3 Sara Errani 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Katie Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 2-2 → 3-2 Sara Errani 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 Katie Boulter 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 Sara Errani 0-15 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 1-1

STADIUM 8 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)

2nd INC. [12] Lucia Bronzetti vs [14] Dalma Galfi