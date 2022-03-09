Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 Indian Wells: The results of the Italian players involved in the qualifiers. All the blues in which. Errani and Bronzetti out in the decisive round. The 4 blues out in the first round

Zach 21 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 87 Views

Lucia Bronzetti ITA, 10.12.1998

In the Masters 1000 on Californian hardcourt out in the first round of which Sniper eliminated by the Ukrainian Marchenko, I knew defeated in two sets by the Kazakh Kukushkin, Caruso collects only four games with the Australian Vukic while Fabbiano yields to the other Australian Kokkinakis, seventh seeded of the “which”.

In the decisive round of qualifiers Lucia Bronzettitwelfth seeded of the “which” was overtaken by the Hungarian Dalfi (# 14): Sara Errani beaten by the British Boulter with a double 63.

USA Masters 1000 Indian Wells | Hard | $ 8584055 – 1st Round Which

STADIUM 4 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
1st INC. Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs [16] Andreas Seppi ITA

ATP Indian Wells

Mikhail Kukushkin

6

6

Andreas Seppi [16]

2

4

Winner: Kukushkin

2nd INC. [7] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

ATP Indian Wells

Thanasi Kokkinakis [7]

6

6

Thomas Fabbiano

3

4

Winner: Kokkinakis

STADIUM 7 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
2nd INC. Salvatore Caruso ITA vs [18] Aleksandar Vukic AUS

ATP Indian Wells

Salvatore Caruso

2

2

Aleksandar Vukic [18]

6

6

Winner: Vukic

3rd INC. [5] Marco Cecchinato ITA vs Illya Marchenko UKR

ATP Indian Wells

Marco Cecchinato [5]

1

2

Illya Marchenko

6

6

Winner: Marchenko

USA WTA 1000 Indian Wells | Hard | $ 8584055 – TD Which

STADIUM 6 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
3rd INC. Katie Boulter GBR vs Sara Errani ITA

WTA WTA Indian Wells

Katie Boulter

6

6

Sara Errani

3

3

Winner: K. Boulter

STADIUM 8 – Italian time: 20:00 (local time: 11:00 am)
2nd INC. [12] Lucia Bronzetti ITA vs [14] Dalma Galfi HUN

WTA WTA Indian Wells

Lucia Bronzetti [12]

2

6

Dalma Galfi [14]

6

7

Winner: D. Galfi

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Champions League 2022 | Real Madrid vs PSG: Pochettino leaves Keylor on the bench and Donnarumma fails confidence against Real Madrid

Champions League 2022 | Real Madrid vs PSG In the duel of goalkeepers, the Italian …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved