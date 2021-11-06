Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

Results from Paris Bercy

TO Paris-Bercy Novak Djokovic (ATP 1) will have the opportunity to post the 37th Masters 1000 of his career. Suffering more than expected, the Serbian, who will finish the year at the top of the ranking for the 7th time (beating Pete Sampras’ record), qualified for tomorrow’s final by defeating a comeback with a score of 3- 6 6-0 7-6 (7/5) the Polish Hubert Hurkacz (10), fresh from qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin.

Having lost the first set, Nole changed gears by putting in a partial 10 games to 1. At 4-1 in the third fraction, however, he then suffered a bit of a surprise return of his opponent, finally surrendering only on the home straight but in any case after having canceled a match point at 4-5.

In the other semifinal of the day, Nole won the pass to contend for the title Daniil Medvedev (2), which he beat Alexander Zverev (4) in 2 sets with a double 6-2. The Russian appeared in great shape and, after taking the measures of the match, he left no way out for the German, who failed even on one occasion to steal the service of the number 2 in the world.

Masters 1000 Paris Bercy (France) – Semi-finals, hard (indoor)

Court Central – Italian time: 11:45 (local time: 11:45 am)

1. Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs Tim Puetz / Michael Venus

2. [1] Novak Djokovic vs [7] Hubert Hurkacz (not before: 14:00)

3. [4] Alexander Zverev vs [2] Daniil Medvedev (not before: 16:30)

4. [6] John Peers / Filip Polasek vs [3] Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut