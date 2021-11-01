Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Lorenzo Musetti arrives in the second round
Lorenzo Musetti in the photo
Lorenzo Musetti wins the second round of the tournament Masters 1000 of Paris Bercy.
The 19-year-old from Carrara, # 67 ATP, fished out as lucky loser, defeated the Serbian in the first round Laslo Djere, 26 year old from Senta, n.51 in the ranking, with a score of 46 76 (5) 64 after 2 hours and 36 minutes of the game.
In the second round he will challenge one between Duckworth or Bautista-Agut [14].
It should be noted that Musetti after losing the first set by 4 to 6, in the second set he canceled a dangerous break ball on 3 all, from 40 to 0, before winning the second fraction in the tiebreak for 7 to 5 points by placing the decisive minibreak on 5 all.
In the third set Lorenzo after losing a break advantage in the fourth game, he placed the decisive break right on the 2 even and this time he did not grant break points, but on the 5 to 4 he needed the advantages, before closing the game in the fourth match useful point for 6 to 4.
7 ACES 3
5 DOUBLE FAULTS 1
56/98 (57%) FIRST SERVES 68/112 (61%)
42/56 (75%) 1ST SERVE POINTS WON 48/68 (71%)
21/42 (50%) 2ND SERVES POINTS WON 23/44 (52%)
2/5 (40%) BREAK POINTS SAVED 3/6 (50%)
16 SERVICE GAMES PLAYED 16
20/68 (29%) 1ST SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 14/56 (25%)
21/44 (48%) 2ND SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 21/42 (50%)
3/6 (50%) BREAK POINTS CONVERTED 3/5 (60%)
16 RETURN GAMES PLAYED 16
24/28 (86%) NET POINTS WON 9/16 (56%)
29 WINNERS 13
41 UNFORCED ERRORS 21
63/98 (64%) SERVICE POINTS WON 71/112 (63%)
41/112 (37%) RETURN POINTS WON 35/98 (36%)
104/210 (50%) TOTAL POINTS WON 106/210 (50%)
204 km / h MAX SPEED 206 km / h
175km / h 1ST NEEDS AVERAGE SPEED 180 km / h
153km / h 2ND NEEDS AVERAGE SPEED 150km / h