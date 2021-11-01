Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Lorenzo Musetti arrives in the second round

Lorenzo Musetti in the photo

Lorenzo Musetti wins the second round of the tournament Masters 1000 of Paris Bercy.

The 19-year-old from Carrara, # 67 ATP, fished out as lucky loser, defeated the Serbian in the first round Laslo Djere, 26 year old from Senta, n.51 in the ranking, with a score of 46 76 (5) 64 after 2 hours and 36 minutes of the game.

In the second round he will challenge one between Duckworth or Bautista-Agut [14].

It should be noted that Musetti after losing the first set by 4 to 6, in the second set he canceled a dangerous break ball on 3 all, from 40 to 0, before winning the second fraction in the tiebreak for 7 to 5 points by placing the decisive minibreak on 5 all.

In the third set Lorenzo after losing a break advantage in the fourth game, he placed the decisive break right on the 2 even and this time he did not grant break points, but on the 5 to 4 he needed the advantages, before closing the game in the fourth match useful point for 6 to 4.

ATP ATP Paris Djere L. Djere L. 6 6 4 Musetti L. Musetti L. 4 7 6 Winner: Musetti L. Service Development Set 3 Musetti L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 Djere L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 Musetti L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 Djere L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 Djere L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 Service Development Set 2 Tie-break 0-0 * 0 * -1 0 * -2 1-2 * 1-3 * 1 * -4 2 * -4 3-4 * 3-5 * 4 * -5 5 * -5 5-6 * 6-6 → 6-7 Djere L. 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 Djere L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 Musetti L. 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 Djere L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 Musetti L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 Musetti L. 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Service Development Set 1 Musetti L. 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 Djere L. 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 Djere L. 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Musetti L. 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

7 ACES 3

5 DOUBLE FAULTS 1

56/98 (57%) FIRST SERVES 68/112 (61%)

42/56 (75%) 1ST SERVE POINTS WON 48/68 (71%)

21/42 (50%) 2ND SERVES POINTS WON 23/44 (52%)

2/5 (40%) BREAK POINTS SAVED 3/6 (50%)

16 SERVICE GAMES PLAYED 16

20/68 (29%) 1ST SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 14/56 (25%)

21/44 (48%) 2ND SERVE RETURN POINTS WON 21/42 (50%)

3/6 (50%) BREAK POINTS CONVERTED 3/5 (60%)

16 RETURN GAMES PLAYED 16

24/28 (86%) NET POINTS WON 9/16 (56%)

29 WINNERS 13

41 UNFORCED ERRORS 21

63/98 (64%) SERVICE POINTS WON 71/112 (63%)

41/112 (37%) RETURN POINTS WON 35/98 (36%)

104/210 (50%) TOTAL POINTS WON 106/210 (50%)

204 km / h MAX SPEED 206 km / h

175km / h 1ST NEEDS AVERAGE SPEED 180 km / h

153km / h 2ND NEEDS AVERAGE SPEED 150km / h