Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Sonego starts well, but misses too much from the second set and gives in three sets to Fritz

Lorenzo Sonego, defeated in Bercy

Lorenzo Sonego greets the Masters 1000 in Paris Bercy, defeated in three sets by Taylor Fritz, 3-6 6-2 6-3 the final score. The American confirms his excellent form this autumn, but it is a bitter defeat because the blue had a very good start, dominating the first set thanks to an excellent service performance and his “usual” energetic tennis , in thrust, aggressive. At the beginning of the second Lorenzo is as if “packed” committing too many mistakes first with the backhand and then also with the forehand, just as Fritz went up with the answer. From then on, the match was in the hands of the American, who also broke in the third set in the sixth game, flying towards success. Too bad because Lorenzo had started very well, there was room to take her home and continue the race in the French 1000.

The drop in “Sonny” came suddenly, without Taylor having done anything really different or incisive. It is as if the two gratuitous errors had made him nervous, or removed some security. The “no” moment came when it shouldn’t have arrived: by the middle of the first set, Fritz had gone up to serve, but when he answered he still couldn’t find depth and precision, as has often happened to him in recent weeks, leading him to excellent results. In the first game in response of the second set, he hit two answers well, and in the second as many. There he evidently gained confidence, and broke a break almost without a blow, he continued to serve well and then respond effectively, so much so that his tennis never dropped. Instead Sonego continued the second set rather badly after giving up the service. He lost fast, too fast, without having the chance to reopen the set.

In the third he started better, at least with his serve, but the break he suffered definitively split the game. The Piedmontese took risks, as he usually does, but in the break immediately in the third set he objectively risked too much on the last two decisive balls. He fired at all times looking for the winner from difficult positions, and unfortunately this paid dearly for him. After all, it is in full “Sonego style”, to play the game head on, openly. Only with this courage and energy Lorenzo was able to achieve extraordinary results, so it is not right to point the finger at him for this. The only technical note, given that Fritz suffers on the low ball with the forehand (due to a less than optimal grip), he could have sought more frequently a backhand cut along the line, to tickle that execution that the rival does not governs best.

The blue seems to be in good athletic shape, but with some drop in intensity – which unfortunately he always pays very dearly – despite a very long and tiring season. We hope that he will be able to find the maximum condition in Davis, where his contribution could be important. And a fighter like him, he is Davisman par excellence.

Marco Mazzoni

The match report

Sonego starts serving. He shoots well from the blocks, sure with the first he wins the first game at 15, and a quick push also in response, with Fritz who picks up the pace with his serve but misses something with the backhand, also thanks to the changes of the blue cut. Lorenzo gets an immediate break point to the advantages, but badly sinks the response on the net. The game is very hard, Sonego breaks another break point and this time the BREAK takes it! Great right along the line from the left, the American surprises, returning from the final lost in Russia. 2-0 Sonego, excellent start, very quick with his feet and very ready to run forward in the field. Consolidates the lead, with 4 points in a row from 0-30, 3-0 Sonego, the Piedmontese is really very positive. Taylor in the fourth game breaks the delay, is more aggressive and also runs forward, to keep Sonego “still” behind the back line. The American moves the score, below 1-3. The set runs off very quickly, without any further jolts. Lorenzo serves for the first set ahead 5-3. Excellent first outside to start the game, Fritz does not keep it on the field. The American tries to punch the backhand of the blue, but as soon as he turns on the forehand Lorenzo throws hard and crossed, and Fritz does not contain. 30-0 and 40-0, three Set Points! He cancels the first Fritz with a nice backhand, fulminating answer. Ace on the second, the fourth of the match. 6-3 Sonego. A set played very well, only one break but he was practically perfect in his games, few mistakes and lively tennis (84% of points won with the first and 73% of first on the court).

Second set, shoot the American with the joke. At the end of the first half he picked up the pace with the 1st ball, and continues to serve well. Sonego also plays confidently with his serve until the middle of the fourth game. An error and a perfect response by Fritz lead him to break point, the first of the match. The blue clears it with a great, precise serve, then climbing 2 all. Even in the sixth game, Sonego is in trouble in the turn of service. 15-30 and then an error condemns him to 15-40. Two more break points for the American. He exchanges, Sonego is the first to make a mistake. BREAK Fritz, a little “given” by the blue to the Californian with a couple of unforced errors. 4-2 and service for Taylor, who now seems to be in control of the match, so much so that with four shovels he flies 5-2. He grew in response, few mistakes, while Sonego got less with the first and above all he granted free mistakes from the baseline. It’s a very pro-Fritz moment: Sonego misses the net, Fritz sticks the answer but, mockingly, stays on the pitch. 0-30 and 10 points in a row for him. They become 11 on Lorenzo’s pushing error, for the 0-40 and 3 Set Points. Damped and lob, cancel the first chance. The second Taylor takes strength, excellent response and off to lead the pace. 6-2 Fritz in 31 minutes. All too fast for the American, good at gaining confidence, but the sudden and sudden decline of the blue.

Third set, Fritz starts serving, and continues to hammer safely. With two Ace he sprints ahead (and fifth game in a row by 2 all). Sonego serves, it is essential to keep this game, to give a sign of life in the match. But Taylor is “on fire”, a profound response and then right in counter unstoppable leap, to punish a hasty descent to the net. From the bottom Sonego is in great difficulty, especially with the backhand. 15-30 and second serve… Fortunately for Lorenzo, the American’s ball is just out. The blue screams after placing a first full blow to the T. He interrupts the negative streak Sonego, from 15-30 wins the game, 1 all. In the fifth game, Fritz packs up with the forehand. He misses 2, and collapses 30-40, break point for Sonego! The American takes a big risk, slips a right long line from the perfect left. Fritz is saved, 3-2 moves forward. Now Sonego is back on the offensive, the most incisive right, he is quick to verticalize the game and forcefully close, but Taylor’s response is also pungent. It is the best moment of the match because they both play well, intense and fast. A hard exchange arrives, Lorenzo takes an exaggerated risk in looking for the winner with the right by running away to the left. It’s a break point for Fritz… and nothing first on the pitch for the blue. He commands Sonego, but tries to close the corner too much for a crossroads that ends up in the corridor. BREAK Fritz, also facilitated by a couple of lucky tapes at the beginning of the game. The Californian serves 4-2 ahead, and the first supports him. Nothing, too many mistakes for Sonego now, even in the exchange it goes long, they are gifts on a silver platter for Fritz, who consolidates his advantage with an Ace, at 5-2 he is one step away from victory. Lorenzo remains in the wake, 3-5, now the American serves to close. On 15 equal, an American’s ball touches the line of nothing … it was the chance to return. Here comes the double foul! The first of his match, he feels the tension. But then he throws himself on and closes with a not-so-comfortable smash. 40-30 and first Match Point! Long exchange, the first to risk is the American, but the right is just outside. Three mistakes by the American in the game. He throws himself forward again, defends the net well with precise volleys. Win the second match point. Long exchange, Lorenzo has more courage, advances and closes from three quarters of the field. Pick up the pace Taylor, Sonego misses. Third Match Point. Closes Fritz, wins in comeback. Too bad for “Sonny”, there was space to win it.

Marco Mazzoni

