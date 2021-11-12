Masters at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021

An American (Christian Bale) attempts to protect a group of Chinese students and prostitutes from Jabba Ness soldiers in Nanjing in 1937, in Yimou Zhang’s The Flowers of War.

The Toronto International Film Festival has always featured the latest works by major directors from around the world. This year, even with its reduced lineup, is no exception. Iran Asghar Farhadi has a number of award-winning films, including on eli And Separation; hero, the co-winner of this year’s Cannes Grand Prix, appeared on TIFF.

Canadian Denis Villeneuve, premiered his long-awaited version of the science fiction story, Dune. French favorite Laurent Cantet (Human resources) revealed his latest studies on French society with the previous review Arthur Rambo. Famous documentary photographer Stanley Nelson presented his new edition Attica We have also reviewed here previously. Award-winning Palestinian filmmaker, Hani Abu Assad,Heaven nowAnd age) He presented his latest political and emotional novels, Huda salon. Then First Nation star Alanis Obomsawin presented a comprehensive retrospective of his life’s work, including a special documentary on his career.

One of Italy’s most important actors / directors, as well as worker hero, Nani Moretti, returns with the long-awaited first feature film after the award-winning actor. Illiterate Six years ago. Three years ago he presented a documentary tribute to the Chilean leader, Salvador Allende, titled Santiago, Italy, revealing Italy’s role in protecting the opponents of the dictator Pinochet at his embassy in Chile. Now he’s back with an elaborate moral drama called three floors. It is a multi-level, character-filled plot centered around a car accident that affects several families in the same apartment complex in Rome. Moretti’s directing skills employing an extraordinary cast make this another major achievement for one of the most respected directors in the world.

One of the best ways to understand and experience China is to learn about the land and its history through great cinema. TIFF closed with a special screening of A Second From the Master of Chinese Cinema, critically acclaimed director Yimou Zhang. He began his career in 1988 with red cornZhang has developed his skills through dozens of award-winning films including Raise the red lanternAnd heroAnd to liveAnd The House of Flying Daggersand recently flowers of war, a powerful drama depicting Christian Bale in a story about the Japanese invasion of Nanjing in 1937.

A second It is a declaration of love for the art of cinema. It tells the story of a young man who walks endless miles across the desert to watch a movie in a small village before he gets too late. The rest of the story uses old-fashioned farcical, melodrama and a lot of imagination to tell a complex story about how he saw the movie in the end. He is the manager at the top of his photo. Zhang’s other current productions include a war film, joo ji cho, the true story of a Chinese sniper who set a record in the Korean War for killing or injuring 214 American soldiers with the help of South Koreans. We rarely see war movies in which American soldiers are the attacking enemy. Although China lost up to 200,000 fighters while defending North Korea, it defeated the United States in a war and repulsed General MacArthur’s “UN” forces on the 38th front line, resulting in the longest retreat in American war history. . . Of course, those in the West have learned a different story from the novel featured in books such as The Hidden History of the Korean War From famed journalist IF Stone.

At this time of heightened threats from the American Empire, China appears to be increasing its production of patriotic films that praise the historic sacrifices made by the Chinese people that led their country out of the poorest and most oppressed nation in the world in the early twentieth century. century. , to become the second largest economy in the world, eradicating even extreme poverty – all in just one century! They were making films with some of the highest box office records in the world, fulfilling Vladimir Lenin’s claim about the power of cinema in mobilizing the revolutionary spirit to defend itself against imperialist war.