Masters of cinema and great stars in the spring return of Cannes

The Cannes Festival, the great international film event, resumes its spring dates and from May 17 to 28 will become a showcase for the launch of new works of masters like David Cronenberg or George Miller and catwalk stars like Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway, Tilda Swinton or Idris Elba.

After a 2020 without a face-to-face contest and a 2021 in which it was moved to July due to the pandemic, this 75th edition of the Cannes festival promises to be that of full normalitywith 21 titles in the official section -one Spanish among them, Albert Serra- and Vincent Lindon as president of the jury.

Despite the shadow of the war in Ukraine, the event will be projected, which has vetoed the official Russian delegations, although it hosts the dissident Kirill Serebrennikov in the official section and will program works by the Ukrainians Maksim Nakonechnyi and Sergei Loznitsa and the posthumous documentary about Ukraine by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius.

Firm in its decision not to accommodate platform productions that do not guarantee the premiere in French cinemas, the event chaired by Thierry Frémaux strives to maintain the scepter of the great European festivals based on great authors and despite the competition growing Venice in recent years.

Cronenberg, Kore-eda or the Dardennes for the Palme d’Or

The opening, out of competition, will be for Michel Hazanavicius with his zombie comedy “Coupez!”, starring Romain Duris and Bérénice Béjo, with whom the director already worked on the Oscar-winning “The artist”.

One of the highlights of the official section will be “Crimes of the future”, a futuristic horror film that marks David Cronenberg’s return to directing after eight years and in which he has his favorite actor, Viggo Mortensen, along with Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.

The Canadian will face four other veterans who already have a Palme d’Or. Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda enters the fray with “Broker”, a drama about abandoned babies; the Romanian Cristian Mungiu with “RMN”, which deals with the effects of European policies in Transylvania through the story of an immigrant who returns home.

The Dardenne brothers, pretty children of the festival, present “Tori and Lokita”, a story about the friendship between a young man and a teenager who arrived from Africa in Belgium; and the Swedish Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of sadness”, a new satire of the upper echelons, this time focused on the world of fashion and with Woody Harrelson in the cast.

Together with them, established directors such as Claire Denis, with the romantic thriller “Stars at noon” and Kelly Reichardt, who once again stars actress Michelle Williams in “Showing up” or the young Leonor Serraille, with her second film, “Un petit frère”.

Arnaud Desplechin with Marion Cotillard (“Brother and sister”), James Gray with Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins (“Armageddon Time”), Park Chan Wook (“Decision to leave”), Albert Serra (“Tourment sur les îles”) or Lukhas Dont (“Close”) also enter the race for the Palme d’Or.

Stars and blockbusters out of competition

But many of the films that will draw the most attention, due to the trail of stars they will bring with them, will be seen out of competition.

Tom Cruise will receive a special tribute for his entire career on May 18, coinciding with the worldwide release of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the legendary 1986 film directed by Joseph Kosinski.

George Miller has recruited Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba for “Three thousand years of longing”, a film that promises fantasy, adventure and romance with a wish-granting genie.

And Baz Luhrmann will present his ‘biopic’ “Elvis”, which explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), through the complicated relationship with his manager, Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

More musical notes will be put on by Brett Morgen with his documentary on David Bowie (“Moonage daydream”) and Ethan Coen with another on Jerry Lee Lewis (“Jerry Lee Lewis. Trouble in mind”).

In addition, Cannes is opening up to series by hosting the previews of “Irma Vep”, directed by Oliver Assayas and starring Alicia Vikander for HBO and “Esterno notte”, by Marco Bellocchio, about the Red Brigades and the murder of Aldo Moro.

The Russian veto and the war in Ukraine

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Cannes festival decided in March to veto the official Russian delegations, but the dissident Kirill Serebrennikov (“Tchaikovsky’s Wife”), who recently managed to leave the country after serving house arrest, has entered the official competition.

Cannes will show for the first time the posthumous documentary about Ukraine by the Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius, shot down by Russian soldiers in Mariupol on April 2, edited by his fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova, who accompanied him on that trip.

In addition, the Ukrainian director Maksim Nakonechnyi will compete in the Un Certain Regard section, the second most important, with his debut feature, “Bachenka Metelyka” (“Butterfly Vision”), a film that evokes the Donbas issue.

And out of competition, the most important documentary filmmaker in recent Ukrainian history, Sergei Loznitsa, will present “The Natural History of Destruction”, the sequel to “Babi Yar. Context”.