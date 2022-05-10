Masters of the Universe: The directors update the status of the film

The feature film of Masters of the Universe is still going on, although not much news is received about the new He-Man feature film there is evidence that its premiere for 2023 is still valid for now. The managers responsible for the project have now spoken with ScreenRant to clarify the state in which the filming of the project is found. Unfortunately, yes, there is not much information to reveal because those responsible have been involved with The lost City (Lost City), the film of Sandra Bullock Y channing tatum with Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

“It’s going really well, it’s coming out next year. Getting out of Lost City was too hard, it’s such a big movie it takes a lot of time to prepare. So we’re working on that now to get it done. Starting next spring.”

By the power of Grayskull!

Adam and Aaron Nee are in charge of signing this film that carries a great responsibility behind their backs, since the products that have been published regarding He-Man have not had a very positive reception. Just remember when Dolph Lundgren He put himself in the shoes of this very strong character to face the evil troops of the sorcerer Skeletor. Neither in criticism nor in reception was it good, so the pressure for the directors of the new film is sublime. As we said, the premiere is not fixed yet but It should arrive towards the end of 2023 with Kyle Allen as the protagonist.

Masters of Universe will premiere on Netflix, the platform acquired the rights from Sony and is postulated as one of the most outstanding projects of the streaming giant, which is currently experiencing a spectacular drop in subscribers. In fact, Netflix is ​​planning to make a cheaper type of subscription to try to compete against the prices of the competition, although, yes, it will go with built-in advertising.

