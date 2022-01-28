Masters of the Universe, the new live-action moves to Netflix with Kyle Allen protagonist

The troubled path of the live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe. The increasingly insistent rumors that saw the passing of the baton from Sony to Netflix have been officially confirmed: the streaming giant has taken the reins of the project, which will have a new He-Man: the 27-year-old Kyle Allen.

In April 2018, Sony Pictures announced that the brothers Aaron and Adam Nee they would direct the new live action film with the provisional title Masters of the Universe, with Noah Centineo chosen to be the interpreter of Prince Adam / He-Man. In May 2019 the first teaser poster was made public, thus announcing a possible release date: March 21, 2021. The project was postponed further, only to be temporarily shelved at the end of April 2021, with Centineo himself declaring publicly not to be more part of the project. Almost a year later, Netflix has announced the green light to revive the franchise based on the iconic line of action figures created by the US company Mattel.

Adam and Aaron Nee (The Lost City) remain tied to directing, with a screenplay co-written with David Callaham (Shang-Chi, Wonder Woman 1984). Kyle Allenrecently seen in West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, will star, taking over from Noah Centineo.

“Masters of the Universe is an iconic franchise, which has shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of children by teaching them to always look for the best version of themselves – said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films. – With our Netflix partners, we can’t wait to show the public that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock the franchise by looking for new forms and can’t wait to see Kyle fight Skeletor in this epic live-action saga. ”

In 2021, Mattel and Netflix have already teamed up to make two series: the sequel to the series He-Man and the rulers of the universe of 1983, entitled Masters of the Universe: Revelation with Kevin Smith as showrunner and an all-star voice cast including Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar and He-Man and the Masters of the Universemade in CGI.

Among the most famous live action feature films of Masters of the Universe there is that of 1987 with Dolph Lundgren in the role of He-Man, popular in Italy with the title The rulers of the universe. However, the film was a flop, both from critics and audiences. Let’s see if 35 years later Netflix will be able to revive the name.