Matamoros is not a town; claim Eugenio Derbez after announcement of his new film

Some days ago, Eugenio Derbez gave details about his new film projector, which is already filming. This film deals with the story of the student of Matamoros, TamaulipasPaloma Noyola, known as ‘the Jobs girl’.

It was during an interview with the program ‘Ventaneando’ that the Mexican producer indicated that his new one is based on a true event: “It is the story of a girl who grew up in a small town in Matamoros and who became number one in the country and that they even dedicated a cover to him in an American magazine ‘The next Steve Jobs’”, mentioned Eugenio.

And he added: “How is girl was able to get ahead in a town where she had no recourse, where the streets aren’t even paved, where they don’t have electricity, not even in the school, forget about a computer or the internet”.

Before these statements, Internet users did not hold back and several of them pointed out to the actor that his perception of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, was wrong.

Among them was the businessman Roberto Lee, who sent a forceful message to the artist and although he was grateful that the new production is being made in the region, he stressed the importance of not having towns without paved streets and without electricity.

“Eugenio Derbez, Matamoros is not a small town without paved streets or electricity,” he says on the poster and added the hashtag: ‘hear me no’, alluding to the actor’s famous character.

The photo was accompanied by a text stating that he is pleased that he is making the film: “Undoubtedly any opportunity for people to speak well of our city, we Matamoros treasure it, but it also bothers us when bad things are said about Matamoros.”

Finally, the businessman stressed that he understood that the intention that Eugenio Derbez had when commenting on what he said in the interview was not with the desire to discredit the site in question, so he invited the comedian to get to know that area of ​​Tamaulipas in depth. .