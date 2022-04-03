“Matamoros is not a town”: Eugenio Derbez is beaten for talking about the city of Tamaulipas

The new project of the actor, producer and businessman, Eugenio Derbezrevolves around a young woman named Dove Noyola, known as the “Jobs girl”, is recognized in this way for her broad intelligence and her story full of positivism; however, everything was stained by a simple phrase that annoyed the population of Matamoros, Tamaulipaswhere the young woman was born.

Derbez expressed himself about the northern city as “a town in which there was no light or paved streets”, those phrases went deep and immediately generated controversy among the inhabitants of that region, who claimed the actor who is part of the cast of the tape CODA, a film that won the Oscar for best film in this 2022, about his sayings.

Derbez announced that his new film project would be based on the story of Paloma, known as the “Girl Jobs”, However, the words in which he reviled the northern city did not help him much in front of the population.

While some were grateful that he took them into account for his next project with the story of doveothers went to his neck for minimizing that border region and not giving it the real weight it has both in the economy and in the history of the state of Tamaulipas.

They will turn you

Among them, the criticism of the businessman and recently regional coordinator of the Citizen Movement party (MC) in that region, Robert Leewho claimed Eugenio for his words, using one of the famous phrases that the comedian made famous.

“Eugenio Derbez, Matamoros is not a small town without paved streets or electricity, he says on the poster and closed with the hashtag ‘hear me no’, a phrase that made one of his characters famous.

The politician and businessman added that he likes that his city is a source of inspiration for other people, and that will always be plausible, but when it comes to reviling it, there will also be a response from those who live there.

Meanwhile, other people they invited Derbez to visit them, spend the night with them and live together so that they realize that what they said is not true; So far the actor has not issued a position on the matter or on his sayings.

