Match: 5 winners and 2 losers after OL/PSG (0-1)

PSG won on OL’s lawn this Sunday (0-1). the Lyonnais paid the price for the good complicity at the start of the season between Neymar and Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappé had a more complicated match.

After a well-negotiated trip to Israel against Maccabi Haifa, PSG followed up with a short success on OL’s lawn this Sunday (0-1). Result of the races, the club of the capital flew at the top of the classification when its direct competitors, OM and Lens, skated this weekend. The Neymar-Messi duo worked again, this time very early in the game. The third member of the attack Kylian Mbappé went through his meeting while another attacker is also emerging as a loser this evening.

The winners

Lionel Messi

Sole scorer of the evening, the Argentinian launched his team on the right track very early in the game. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or goes on to meet and does not breathe. By signing his fourth goal of the season in Ligue 1, he continues to gradually increase his statistical counters. Although down in physical form in the second half, he continued to bring danger to the Lyonnaise area. Without a great Anthony Lopes, he offered himself a double or even a triple at the very end of the match on a splendid free kick. But the OL goalkeeper held his cage well.

If he no longer has his 20-year-old legs, the former star of FC Barcelona still brings a lot to PSG in his ability to play quickly, without multiplying the ball touches. His runs and passes move the ball forward almost constantly. Even when OL densify the axis of the field to avoid the combinations of the three Parisian creators, they quickly find themselves trapped and led to the score.

Lionel Messi has now overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals scored between the pair, discounting penalties. Playing almost 150 games less. <�<�<�<� pic.twitter.com/NtTTpV7a9a —Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 20, 2022

Neymar

Difficult not to put it in the winners of this evening. Once again, the Brazilian responded. First by putting Lionel Messi into orbit, distilling his seventh assist of the season in Ligue 1. Then in desire and impact, even without the ball. On the offensive line, the 30-year-old striker multiplied the runs, sweeping the front of the attack and showing himself to be active in recovery. Christophe Galtier did not fail to underline it after the match by declaring that he is the one who “gives the best balance”.

Involved in 15 goals (8 goals and 7 assists) after 8 days in Ligue 1, the Auriverde striker confirms his very good start to the season, all the lights are green regarding his statistics.

Marco Verratti

He is the shadow on the table of the evening as PSG must worry about his calf injury. During his 64 minutes on the green rectangle, the Italian was a balloon magnet, touching the leather a hundred times. As usual, he distributes and directs the Parisian game. As with Vitinha, his complicity with Fabian Ruiz, established for the first time in midfield, did not take long to show. The ball is a friend of Marco Verratti and the Italian knows how to take care of it.

With the sequence of meetings, the 29-year-old midfielder was forced to give up his place shortly after the hour mark, hit in the calf. Package for the rally with the Squadra Azzurra and suspended for the next meeting of PSG against Nice, the next few weeks of the former resident of Pescara will be dedicated to recovery.

“Contusion with deep calf hematoma” for Verratti https://t.co/JzcFLCwI20 #PSG — CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) September 19, 2022

Nuno Mendes

He is only 20 years old and has not played for PSG for a year, yet the Portuguese gives an impression of serenity and total relaxation on his left lane. Slightly below on the last meetings, the talent of the 2002 generation seized the opportunity to catch up by bringing breadth and depth to the Parisian block. He came very close to delivering two assists, first for Lionel Messi at the start of the second half, then for Neymar at the end of the game.

The former Sporting player posed many problems for the Lyon defense, in particular for his evening client Malo Gusto. His technical relationship with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé swung the game to the left several times. Another great match for him, and not the first this year. “

The tactical debrief of OL-PSG: Nuno Mendes, the asset of the Parisian attacking trio https://t.co/2dIuB4jcq6 pic.twitter.com/skbnziqhkq — THE TEAM (@theteam) September 19, 2022

Fabian Ruiz

It was the surprise of the composition of Christophe Galtier. Holder alongside Marco Verratti in the Parisian environment, the Spaniard was thrown into the deep end outside against OL. Quickly on the pace, the former Napoli midfielder responded and his first period was good overall. After a truncated preparation this summer, his first signs of fatigue quickly appeared. The opportunity for Galtier to let Vitinha replace him a little before the hour mark. With Verratti’s injury, he has already established himself as the main alternative to replace the Italian if his period of unavailability is prolonged.

Losers

Kylian Mbappe

Unlike Neymar and Lionel Messi, the Parisian number 7 had a more delicate evening in Lyon. Although moving on the front of the attack and seen on the right, in the axis and on the left, the Frenchman especially lacked sharpness in the last gesture, whether in the pass or to finish. He completely forgets Achraf Hakimi, yet very lonely on a counter-attack that he begins. An evening without for the 23-year-old striker who always seems to be looking for his role a little more with the return to form of Neymar and Messi in attack, the two men relaying him much more than last year in the creation.

The action where mbappe forgets hakimi pic.twitter.com/BkL2MFNWOm — ALINHO (@alinho107) September 18, 2022

Hugo Ekitike

Confined to the bench this week, both against Maccabi Haifa and against OL, the young striker is taking his troubles patiently while waiting for the opportunity to express himself. Christophe Galtier still seems as keen to take full advantage of his attacking trio and the French necessarily goes second choice. In a press conference on the eve of the meeting, the PSG coach nevertheless promised him “Quickly a lot more playing time”. The weather may begin to seem long for the old Reims. To see if his time comes after the international break while several internationals will have played, he does not.