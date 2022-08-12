Match: Ferri: “We risk having a completely different Messi”

Before PSG / Montpellier, Jordan Ferri, midfielder of the MHSC, spoke of the Parisian team of Christophe Galtier and the probability of seeing a much better Lionel Messi than last season.

Saturday, at 9 p.m., PSG receives Montpellier at the Parc des Princes for the second day of Ligue 1 and the Montpellier residents fear Lionel Messi and the well-prepared Parisian team. Christophe Galtier, appointed at the time of the resumption in early July, was able to carry out a complete preparation with the entire workforce. For Jordan Ferri, MHSC midfielder, the new Rouge et Bleu technician will succeed in the capital.

” It’s always very complicated with them (the Parc des Princes), but we don’t have much to lose. Unlike other years, they all did the preparation. Their new coach (Christophe Galtier) immediately brought his touch “confided the Montpellier player to Midi Libre. “ He has done very well everywhere he has gone, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work with such a squad. Especially since we risk having a completely different Messi ” he added.

With three goals in PSG’s first two official matches against Nantes and Clermont, Lionel Messi is in good shape at the start of the season. If she had scored twice in the return match, at the Mosson, La Pulga had remained silent during the trip to the Parc des Princes. This Saturday, in the Parisian den, things could be very different.