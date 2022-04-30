Match: For Neymar, PSG is “a great team that had a great season”

Despite a frustrating scenario for PSG, Neymar was positive about the results of the trip to Strasbourg (3-3) and more broadly of his team’s season. For the Brazilian, we must continue on this path.

On alternating current last night against Strasbourg (3-3), Neymar felt that he had participated in ” a good game “. According to the Brazilian striker, PSG have ” started hard by conceding a goal quickly, but we recovered and then we put in a good performance by leading 3-1 “. A highlight which is linked to his good passage on the lawn, in particular rewarded with an assist for Kylian Mbappé.

The return to the opposing score does not seem to tarnish the balance sheet drawn up by the ex-Barcelonian. ” We took risks and got caught up but that’s part of football. Before adding, with elements of language close to those used by Mauricio Pochettino, that Paris is ” a great team that had a great season. We are happy to be in first place and to have already won this championship… We must continue in this line. »

Asked about the bar of 100 goals scored during the season, exceeded by Paris during the meeting, Neymar did not want to pay attention to it. ” We always want to win, that’s the most important thing “, he estimated. ” This involves scoring as many goals as possible, but also giving assists. “There are three games left for Neymar to inflate his statistics a little.