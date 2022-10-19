Match: How can PSG play in 4-3-1-2 without Neymar?

With the many absences in defense, Christophe Galtier should renew his 4-3-1-2 against Ajaccio. The PSG coach will also be deprived of Neymar. Between Carlos Soler, Lionel Messi or a tactical reshuffle, there are many solutions to replace the Brazilian.

PSG have swapped the 3-4-3 used since the start of the season to switch to a system with four defenders. A first victory against OM (1-0) this weekend which gave ideas to Christophe Galtier. In a press conference after the success of his team, the Parisian coach was satisfied with this alternative: “It is very likely that we will continue in this system by working on it and improving it in training. »

It was the great novelty of this PSG / OM and Christophe Galtier’s 4-3-3 passed its inaugural exam. We come back to this choice here 5https://t.co/jzuVkteaqh — CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) October 17, 2022

With the absences of Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira and that of Sergio Ramos (suspended), PSG should present themselves in a similar configuration against Ajaccio on Friday. The capital club will also have to do without an essential piece of its puzzle: Neymar. The Brazilian will also serve the match suspension he received for accumulating yellow cards. So who to replace the Parisian number 10?

Soler for post for post

The first alternative that exists for Christophe Galtier is surely to establish Carlos Soler. In lack of playing time since the start of the season, the Spaniard has a serious opportunity to know his second start in Paris. It was he who replaced Neymar when he started on the bench against Reims (0-0) recently. Recruited to integrate the Parisian offensive rotation, the former number 10 of Valence has the profile to fulfill this function of advanced midfielder, able to join the trio in the midfield and to connect to the torchbearers.

Taking Messi down a notch

Another alternative lies in repositioning Lionel Messi a notch lower, in a role of number 10. The Argentinian no longer has to prove his abilities to create and direct the game forward. If he were to start in this register, he would then free up a place in attack alongside Mbappé, undoubtedly disputed between Pablo Sarabia and Hugo Ekitike.

Still, the former star of FC Barcelona has had a much lower volume of play than Neymar since the start of the season and is not able to cover as much ground as the Brazilian. With Messi in this position, PSG would surely find themselves split in two, with a disjointed diamond in the defensive phases. Facing the 18th in Ligue 1, the capital club can probably afford it.

With 10.6 km covered against Benfica, Neymar was still the attacker to run the most. Over the years, the Brazilian's racing volume is increasing.

Switch the system to 4-3-2-1?

In the absence of Neymar, Christophe Galtier could also make a slight adjustment to his game system and switch to 4-3-2-1. In this configuration, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi could then accompany a Hugo Ekitike waiting for playing time at the forefront of the attack. Facing Nice, the young center-forward had started at the top with Neymar and Messi in support at his side. Facing Ajaccio, we could find Mbappé in place of Neymar, in a half-space that he likes with an attacker on whom to rely.