Match line-ups for Day 12 of Clausura 2022

The activity of Day 12 of the Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX League continues this Saturday, April 2 with the visit of the UNAM Pumas to the Bravos de Juárez, in the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium; duel of teams that aspire to fight for the playoffs.

Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti’s Bravos do not have a good time and accumulate four defeats in a row after losing to León, Atlas, Rayados and Xolos, so they are in penultimate place in the general table, with only eight points .

For their part, Andrés Lillini’s Pumas have come from a tremendous comeback in the Concachampions, but in Liga MX they do not have a good time, as they add a defeat and a draw in their last two games and are ranked number 13 in the standings table.

This will be just the sixth meeting between Pumas and Juárez, in a fairly even rivalry, since in the other five meetings there were four draws and only one victory for UNAM.

The alignments of the Juarez vs Pumas match of Clausura 2022

Juarez: C. Rodriguez; M. Olivera, A. Arribas, A. Mora, J. García, J. Esquivel; M. García, F. Arce, M. Galván; F. Santos, M. Silvera.

Cougars: A. Talavera; A. Mozo, J. Galindo, N. Freire, E. Velarde; O. Islas, S. Trigos, H. Meritao, W. Corozo; J. De Oliveira, D. De Oliveira

