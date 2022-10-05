Match: Marquinhos: ‘I hope Leo Messi will be good all season’

Marquinhos returned to the microphone of Canal + on the draw of PSG on the lawn of Benfica, also welcoming in passing the excellent level of Lionel Messi since the start of the season.

(Marquinhos reviews the images of the goal conceded by PSG) This goal conceded in the first period comes at the heart of a big pressure sequence from Benfica on your goal.

“We knew this game was going to be full of ups and downs. We know how hard it is to play here against a Benfica team that is having a good time. They are in this position because they are really good, and they know what they have to do on the pitch. I think despite everything that we had a good first half, with ups and downs despite everything. Benfica caused us some difficulties, but we tried to play our game, starting from behind. We have created some good actions, and others that will need to be corrected, including the one related to the goal. It’s the little details that make the difference today. »

You felt that you took the measure during the meeting. You dominated the second half more broadly and could have won.

” It’s true ! We felt a lot better in the second half and corrected some mistakes that happened in the first half. We just had to score that goal which gave us the victory. We didn’t succeed despite the chances we got, but we also conceded a few. You have to be careful because they can decide the fate of a match. »

The difference between the current Lionel Messi and that of last season seems obvious from the outside. But what vision do you have of it within the life of the group?

“Yes, it’s different, especially in what he does on the pitch. I think in the first season, after this big change of context, he needed a little time. Even great players need it, all the more so after so many seasons at a club. Today he feels much more comfortable and the team is playing well. He evolves in a position that he appreciates and the advantage. We have to continue because the season is long. We have to be consistent and have a string of matches, that’s going to be important. I hope Leo Messi will be good all season and that he will help us go for titles. »