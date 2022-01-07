Match Milan-Rome: Damiano dei Maneskin attacks the referee Chiffi

Chiffi’s refereeing didn’t quite go down to Jdare Mourinho, who dreamed of a return to San Siro with a decidedly different result and a less bitter evening. Many errors contested by the referee and the Var Aureliano. But the Special One was not the only one to get angry at the action of the Milan-Roma whistle: on the social networks, many Giallorossi fans lashed out against the refereeing staged in the big match at San Siro, including Damiano, the leader of the Maneskins. “Chiffi, after this direct promotion”.

The singer, from Rome and Roma, refers to the possible stop that the AIA could impose on the referee after the mistakes of last night: a small consolation for Roma and its fans after the bitter Milanese evening. Many users of the Giallorossi faith appreciated the singer’s intervention and shared the tweet, which went viral in a few hours.

On the other hand, Damiano has never hidden his passion for Roma and, when his professional commitments allow him, he cannot help but follow his favorite team directly to the Olympic Stadium. And the Giallorossi club has often paid homage to the young group by making the notes of their songs resound in the Capitoline system. But yesterday there was no space for music: Damiano did not like Chiffi’s “symphony” at all.