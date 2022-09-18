Match: OL/PSG, live (0-1, MT2)

PSG face Olympique Lyonnais this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) as part of the 8th day of L1 2022/2023. An OL/PSG match to follow live on this page.

The essays :

The composition of the PSG team against OL: Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo – Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Verratti, Mendes – Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

The bench: Navas, Bernat, Mukiele, Bitshiabu, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Sarabia and Ekitike

The composition of the OL team against PSG: Lopes – Gusto, Mendes, Lukeba, Tagliafico – Tetê, Tolisso (Lepenant, 46th), Caqueret, Toko-Ekambi – Lacazette, Dembélé

The bench: Riou, Diomandé, Henrique, Da Silva, Faivre, Reine-Adelaide, Lepenant, Cherki and Barcola

The game sheet:

The goals : Messi (0-1, 5th, assist from Neymar)

The warnings: Verratti (39th, late tackle on Gusto)

The game :

Paris starts with the pedal to the metal and Tolisso must immediately mow down Verratti (1st)! A ballno lost by Neymar offers a start against but the defense watches (3rd). PSG finally opens the scoring on its first action: Verratti finds Messi at the heart of the game who comes forward and serves Neymar, the Brazilian fixes and puts him back in full surface. The Argentinian concludes with a perfect left strike (0-1, 5th)! What a superb action from the South American duo!

MESSI OPENS THE SCORE ON A MILLIMETRATE PASS FROM NEYMAR JR =%pic.twitter.com/Xh59JHXPp1 — ALL GOALS � (@Mbappinh0_) September 18, 2022

OL tried to react with a quick attack but Danilo kept watch and caught up with Tetê (8′). Paris is very close to doubling the bet: Neymar gives back to Messi as on the 1st goal, he hits but it’s deflected. This comes back to Ruiz whose attempt is deflected as she was leaving for the goal (10th)! On the corner, Ramos’ header from the penalty spot is off target (11′). Paris is very well in the game and MEndes recovers a very high ball then passes to Mbappé whose shot is blocked (13th). Mbappé finds Messi in the area, he tries a cross from very close but Lopes pushes back for a corner (14th). Paris rolls out, Hakimi crosses, Neymar passes for Mbappé who hits but it’s too much on Lopes (15th).

A ball lost by Messi, a rare occurrence, offers a counter to Lyon but the final strike from Dembélé is not at all on target (20th). However, OL wasted a huge chance to equalise: on a long cross from Tolisso, Lacazette is alone between Danilo and Mendes but does not fit his header (21st)! In the aftermath, Danilo misses his raise, OL continue and it ends on Toko-Ekambi who strikes but Donnarumma is solid (22nd). Paris takes the ball and makes OL run, who get angry (25th). Messi manages to be found in front of the area and is on the verge of finding Hakimi but is countered (27th).

Messi gives a golden ball to Hakimi who infiltrates and crosses back but Mbappé is caught when he only has to score! On the counter, Lacazette dribbled then shot but Donnarumam folded perfectly (29′). Toko-Ekambi has a well-placed strike in stride, but just off (30th). Mbappé ignites the left wing, humiliates Caqueret then crosses with a line but Lopes kicks back for a corner (33rd). Paris gets into a bit of trouble on its own and Mendes offers a panicking corner (39th). It’s PSG who are dangerous on the counter with Messi who strikes but the defense pushes back (40th). Neymar also tries his luck from a distance but Lopes relaxes again to push back (43rd). At the break, Paris only leads by one goal but has largely dominated the debates. Beware of errors, however.

On the restart, Tolisso was replaced by Lepenant. Paris is very close to scoring: Neymar launches Mendes who crosses, it happens at the far post on Messi who feints and lays everyone down then hits but Lukeba pushes him back on the line (46th)!

Ranking impact:

Before the match, the standings are as follows:

OM: 20 points (+11) PSG: 19 points (+21) (-1 game) Lorient: 19 points (+5) Lens: 18 points (+9) Monaco: 14 points (+1)

The pre-game:

8:44 p.m.: Imminent start for this OL / PSG

8:30 p.m.: Warming up in progress

8:15 p.m.: On Amazon tonight

># “Thierry you sucked. So what time are we going to eat?” The hilarious anecdote of Thierry Henry with Edgar Davids, his former teammate. #PrimeVideoLigue1 #Ligue1UberEats pic.twitter.com/eavUVTljN4 — Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) September 18, 2022

7:53 p.m.: The PSG bench tonight: Navas, Bernat, Mukiele, Bitshiabu, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Sarabia and Ekitike

7:50 p.m.: The team compositions have just been dropped and are available here.

7:45 p.m.: The Groupama Stadium is still very empty but will be full this Sunday evening

4 days after Haifa, the @PSG_inside travels to Groupama Stadium to face @OL #OLPSG kick-off at 8:45 p.m., live and in full on @Europe1 pic.twitter.com/IzoNg1d4Sd — Cedric Chasseur (@ced_chasseur) September 18, 2022

7:39 p.m.: OL also arrived

>� Make way for the players of the@OL !#OLPSG pic.twitter.com/Uy9UJcC9rc — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) September 18, 2022

7:35 p.m.: The Parisians have just arrived at the stadium

=K=4=5 The arrival of 5w5�5�5�5�5�5�5�5� at the stadium!#OLPSG pic.twitter.com/99RdW5txSA — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) September 18, 2022

7:25 p.m.: Home shirt for both teams tonight