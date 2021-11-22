“Match on a neutral pitch? UEFA must decide for itself, false information! I fear that the reason is not just Covid”

Napoli Spartak Moscow on a neutral field? The Russian government moves! Updates arrive with the words of the deputy of the Russian State Duma Svetlana Zhurova, in a conversation with Sport Express, reacted to the proposal of the president of Aurelio De Laurentiis of the Naples to keep the Europa League match with Spartak on a neutral field.

“It is difficult for me to give a judgment, because everyone is trying to trace the epidemiological situation. But, I think, as far as covid is concerned, all countries more or less experience the same situation. UEFA has to decide for itself, of course the athletes now want safety. But if they’re afraid to go somewhere and dissuade international federations from moving, then I don’t even know what the competition organizers might do.

Let’s be honest, I’m afraid the reason isn’t just the covid. On the other hand, the false information may have influenced the situation here. Italians might think that the previously announced non-working week in Russia means that everything is completely a disaster in Moscow and you can’t travel to us. However, on an organizational level, in this regard, you can do anything and limit the contact of the players with the outside world. It is strange to postpone the matches now, given that even during the Euro 2020 Russia were assigned additional matches “